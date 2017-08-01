Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal SFF board market 2017-2021report. This market research report also lists four other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the research analysis, the global SFF board market is highly competitive because of the strong positions of the existing vendors. The capital-intensive market makes it difficult for new players to enter the market. Some of the major vendors that dominate the market include Advantech, ADLINK Technology, Emerson Network Power, Kontron, and Radisys. These vendors are constantly innovating and introducing new products to meet the market demand. They have a wide geographical presence, which helps them sell their products globally.

"Companies that have higher economies of scale and a wider geographical presence have an advantage over their competitors. These vendors are investing heavily in R&D and increasing their production capacity to gain larger market shares," says Sunil Kumar Singh, lead construction analyst from Technavio.

The report also states that vendors will mainly focus on developing regions because of the increasing Internet penetration, growing investments in the construction of data centers, and rising investments by telecommunication operators in wireless networks, such as 4G and 5G. Also, government funding will further boost growth and result in the higher adoption of SFF boards.

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

Advantech

The company offers complete system integration, hardware, software, customer-centric design services, embedded systems, automation products, and global logistics support. It also offers embedded computing boards, industrial automation products, applied computers, and industrial computers worldwide. Advantech operates through the industrial IoT services, embedded board and design-in services, smart city solution services, and global customer services segments.

ADLINK Technology

ADLINK Technology provides its customers with differentiated products through customization and system integration services. It enables IoT with innovative embedded computing solutions for edge devices, cloud services, and intelligent gateways. The company's products are application-ready for industries, including defense, communications, medical, transportation, infotainment, and industrial automation.

Emerson Network Power

Emerson Network Power focuses on developing global franchises that integrate products, controls, and solutions to deliver value to its customers in attractive industries. It focuses on providing solutions for communications networks, data centers, healthcare, and industrial facilities. It also manufactures data network power and telecom conversion products. It also provides Mini-ITX embedded motherboards and COMX-430 and COMX-440 COM Express modules.

Kontron

The company designs, manufactures, and markets products, including boards and mezzanines, COMs, intelligent displays, and systems and platforms under the Kontron label. It provides a sustainable and viable embedded solution for OEMs and system integrators. The company offers Mini-ITX and Flex-ATX boards to customers. It focuses on innovation, quality, reliability, and speed to gain a competitive advantage over its competitors.

Radisys

Radisys provides mobile operators with secure, cost-effective, faster, and smarter wireless solutions for mobile broadband networks, which meet the growing demands of consumers. It provides wireless infrastructure solutions to its customers in the telecom, aerospace, and defense markets through direct sales, sales representatives, distributors, and system integrators worldwide.

