Global Beauty Devices Market to Reach $94.3 Billion by 2023: Analyis By Type, Application & Geography

DUBLIN, August 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Beauty Devices Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global beauty devices market is expected to witness a CAGR of 19.1% during the period 2017 - 2023, and is estimated to reach $ 94,353.3 million by 2023.

Increasing prevalence of skin diseases, growing aging population, increasing hormonal disorders and rising disposable income are some of the major factors driving the growth of the global beauty devices market. However, risk associated with the use of these beauty products and availability of traditional and cheaper beauty products, are key restraints hampering the growth of global beauty devices market.

The demand for beauty devices is increasing due to rising prevalence of skin diseases. The prevalence of skin diseases, such as photoaging of skin is increasing due to excessive exposure to pollution and ultraviolet radiation, which results in sunburns, reduced skin elasticity, and hair loss. According to the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD), approximately 85% of Americans have suffered from acne at some phase in their lives. AAD also states that, Melasma is a skin problem that causes brown to gray-brown patches on the face. It was further reported that around 10% of people suffering from melasma are men.

Old age is associated with loss of fibrous tissue and reduced vascular and glandular network in the layers of skin. The appearance and characteristics of skin alters, leading to wrinkles, dryness, pigmentary alteration, and sagging of the skin. The anti-aging and beauty products and devices help in reducing skin aging, thus giving younger look to a person by revitalizing and tightening the skin. The developing countries, such as India and China, are expected to have a larger geriatric population base, as compared to the developed countries, such as the U.S. According to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN-DESA), the population of individuals above 60 years of age in China would be 437 million, 324 million in India, 107 million in the U.S., and 58 million in Brazil, by 2050. The rise in the aging population across the globe has led to the increasing adoption of beauty devices, thus driving the growth of the market.

Companies Mentioned



Carol Cole Company

Home Skinovations, Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Lumenis Ltd.

L'Oreal Sa

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Photomedex Inc.

Syneron Medical Ltd.

The Proctor & Gamble Company

Tria Beauty, Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Background



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Introduction



5. Market Size And Forecast By Type



6. Market Size And Forecast By Application



7. Global Beauty Devices Market, By Geography



8. Competitive Analysis



9. Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/92zkgw/global_beauty

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716