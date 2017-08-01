X-ray Detectors Market Worth 3.31 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, August 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "X-ray Detector Marketby Type (FPD, CSI, GADOX, CCD, Line Scan), Panel (Small, Large), Portability (Fix, Portable), Digital System (New, Retrofit), Application (Medical, Orthopedic, Mammogram, Dental, Security, Industrial, NDT) - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the X-ray Detectors Market is expected to reach USD 3.31 Billion by 2022 from USD 2.53 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.6%.

Flat-panel detectors (FPDs) to dominate the market in 2017

Based on type, the X-ray Detectors Market is segmented into flat-panel detectors (FPDs), computed radiography (CR) detectors, charge-coupled device (CCD) detectors, and line-scan detectors. In 2017, the flat-panel detectors segment is expected to account for the largest share of the X-ray Detectors Market. The growth in this market is mainly driven by the advantages offered by FPD-based portable digital systems (such as high-quality images, faster scanning, increased patient throughput, and multiple storage options), their decreasing prices, and the growing demand for retrofit FPD-based digital X-ray systems.

Based on applications, the medical applications segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By applications, the X-ray Detectors Market is segmented into medical, dental, security, veterinary, and industrial applications. The medical applications segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The growth in this segment can primarily be attributed to the advancement in the medical technology, rising geriatric population, and increasing orthopedic and cardiovascular procedures.

North America to dominate the X-ray Detectors Market

In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market. The large share of this geographical segment is attributed to factors such as technological innovations, increasing healthcare spending, availability of venture capital and government funding, and increasing incidence of chronic diseases. In 2017, Europe is expected to hold the second largest share of this market. Factors such as advancements in healthcare infrastructure, technological advancement, and favorable venture capital funding are expected to fuel the market growth in this region.

The X-ray Detectors Market is highly competitive with the presence of several small and big players. Some of the players in the X-ray Detectors Market include Varian Medical Systems (U.S.), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), Thales Group (France), Canon, Inc. (Japan), Konica Minolta, Inc. (Japan), Teledyne DALSA Inc. (U.S.), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan), Agfa-Gevaert Group (Belgium), Carestream Health (U.S.), Vieworks Co., Ltd (South Korea), Analogic Corporation (U.S.), Rayence (South Korea), YXLON International GmbH (Germany), DRTECH (Korea), and Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan).

