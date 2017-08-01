sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 01.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

5,485 Euro		-0,157
-2,78 %
WKN: 789125 ISIN: AGP8696W1045 Ticker-Symbol: SVQ 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,535
5,75
18:06
01.08.2017 | 17:32
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Sinovac Biotech Ltd. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 1, 2017 (SVA)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2017 / The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ: SVA) who purchased shares between April 30, 2013 and May 16, 2017. The action, which was filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, alleges that the Company violated federal securities laws.

In particular, the complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (1) Defendant Weidong Yin, Sinovac's Chairman and CEO, bribed a member of the Chinese Food and Drug Administration to assist Sinovac's vaccine clinical trial and approval; (2) Yin's conduct would subject Sinovac to heightened regulatory scrutiny; and (3) subsequently, Sinovac's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders have until September 1, 2017 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as lead plaintiff. You may choose to be an absent class member.

If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-sb/sinovac-biotech-ltd?wire=1.

Joseph Klein, Esq. is an experienced attorney and has also practiced as a Certified Public Accountant. Mr. Klein represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Joseph Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com

SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE