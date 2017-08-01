sprite-preloader
01.08.2017 | 17:41
PR Newswire

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Statement re Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

PR Newswire
London, August 1

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC ("the Company")
(LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59)

Portfolio Holdings

A full disclosure of the Company's long only portfolio holdings and long CFD positions as at 30 June 2017 has been made available on the Company's website at the link listed below:

http://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/polices/throgmorton-portfolio-disclosure.pdf

Barbara Powley
For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 5610

1 August 2017

END


