BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Statement re Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

PR Newswire
London, August 1

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc (the "Company")

(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)

A full disclosure of portfolio investments for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc as at 30 June 2017 has been made available on the Company's website at the link listed below

https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/brna-portfolio-disclosure.pdf

Barbara Powley
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 5610

Date: 1 August 2017


