Following satisfaction of closing conditions precedent, and in line with the previous press release of June 7, 2017, Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI), through Pernod Ricard USA's New Brand Ventures division, announces today the completion of the acquisition of a majority stake in Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard is the world's n°2 in wines and spirits with consolidated Sales of 8,682 million in FY16. Created in 1975 by the merger of Ricard and Pernod, the Group has undergone sustained development, based on both organic growth and acquisitions: Seagram (2001), Allied Domecq (2005) and Vin&Sprit (2008). Pernod Ricard holds one of the most prestigious brand portfolios in the sector: Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin and Malibu, Mumm and Perrier- Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo and Kenwood wines. Pernod Ricard employs a workforce of 18,500 people and operates through a decentralised organisation, with 6 "Brand Companies" and 85 "Market Companies" established in each key market. Pernod Ricard is strongly committed to a sustainable development policy and encourages responsible consumption. Pernod Ricard's strategy and ambition are based on 3 key values that guide its expansion: entrepreneurial spirit, mutual trust and a strong sense of ethics.Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN code: FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 index.

About Pernod Ricard USA

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA. The company's leading spirits and wines include such prestigious brands as Absolut® Vodka, Avión® Tequila, Chivas Regal® Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet® Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson® Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa® Liqueur, Malibu®, Martell® Cognac, Olmeca Altos™ Tequila Beefeater® Gin, Monkey 47® Gin, Plymouth® Gin, Seagram's® Extra Dry Gin, Hiram Walker® Liqueurs, Lot No. 40® Canadian Whiskey, Midleton® Irish Whiskey, Powers® Irish Whiskey, Redbreast® Irish Whiskey, Smithworks® Vodka, Smooth Ambler® Whiskey, Pernod®, and Ricard®; such superior wines as Jacob's Creek®, Kenwood® Vineyards, Campo Viejo® and Brancott Estate®; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines as Perrier-Jouët® Champagne, G.H. Mumm™ Champagne and Mumm Napa® sparkling wines.

Pernod Ricard USA is based in New York, New York, and has roughly 650 employees across the country. Pernod Ricard USA urges all adults to consume its products responsibly and has an active campaign to promote responsible drinking. For more information on this, please visit: www.responsibility.org.

About Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal

Founded in 1995 by internationally renowned artist and mezcal visionary Ron Cooper, Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal introduced the world to previously unavailable artisanal mezcal. Through deep cultural relationships with indigenous producers in Oaxaca and Puebla, Mexico, Del Maguey protects and preserves the ancient production processes that have been passed down generationally for hundreds of years. These traditional methods, combined with the diverse micro-climates and terroir of Mexico, give each expression a unique, complex character that celebrates the art of the family producer. Driven by a devotion to the cultures of Mexico, social and environmental responsibility, and family, Del Maguey is committed to providing the world quality, traditionally crafted mezcals, while supporting the communities of Oaxaca and Puebla, through education, technology, access to basic needs and healthy ecosystems.

