Europe Pediatric Proton Therapy Market & Forecast (6 Countries Market Data): Market Potential Close to US$ 150 Million by 2022

The "Europe Pediatric Proton Therapy Market & Forecast (6 Countries Market Data): Patients Treated and Reimbursement Policies" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The European Pediatric Proton Therapy Market has a market potential close to US$ 150 Million by 2022.
The rise of pediatric cancer incidences in the European region and proton therapy gaining prominence and credibility among radiation oncologist will motivate the investor to invest in the market. As of now, the pediatric proton therapy is in a growing stage in the European region. There are so many robust proton therapy center-building happening across Europe. United Kingdom is building six proton therapy alone to cater for their pediatric cancer patients.
Germany captures the highest pediatric proton therapy market share as it has launched a good number of advanced proton therapy centers during 2013, 2014 and 2015. France had maximum market share in 2010 but it lost its position and has fallen to fourth position in 2016. The report studies pediatric proton therapy market shares of these 6 countries: France, Germany, Switzerland, Sweden, Czech Republic, United Kingdom.
Companies Mentioned
- Hitachi
- IBA Proton Therapy
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Varian Medical Systems
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Findings
2. Europe Pediatric Proton Therapy Market (Actual & Potential)
3. Europe Pediatric Proton Therapy Number of Patients (Actual & Potential)
4. Europe Pediatric Proton Therapy Market Share by Countries
5. France Pediatric Proton Therapy Market - Actual & Potential Market
6. France Pediatric Proton Therapy Patient Number - Actual and Potential
7. Germany Pediatric Proton Therapy Market - Actual & Potential Market
8. Germany Pediatric Proton Therapy Patient Number - Actual and Potential
9. Switzerland Pediatric Proton Therapy Market - Actual & Potential Market
10. Switzerland Pediatric Proton Therapy Patient Number - Actual and Potential
11. Sweden Pediatric Proton Therapy Market - Actual & Potential Market
12. Sweden Pediatric Proton Therapy Patient Number - Actual and Potential
13. Czech Republic Pediatric Proton Therapy Market - Actual & Potential Market
14. Czech Republic Proton Therapy Patient Number - Actual and Potential
15. United Kingdom Pediatric Proton Therapy Market - Actual & Potential Market
16. United Kingdom Pediatric Proton Therapy Patient Number - Actual and Potential
17. Components of a Standard Proton Therapy Center
18. Proton Therapy - Driving Factors
19. Proton Therapy - Challenges
20. Global Proton Therapy - Company Analysis (2010-2021)
21. Proton Therapy - Reimbursement Policies
