Teleperformance India was the highest ranking business process outsourcing organization in the entire country

Teleperformance (Paris:RCF), the worldwide leader in omnichannel customer experience management, announced today its operation in India was recognized as a Best Workplace by the prestigious Great Place to Work® (GPTW) Institute for the fifth time. Teleperformance India ranks No. 8 out of 100 companies selected for inclusion on the 2017 list of 'India's Best Workplaces'. Teleperformance India was presented with an award in recognition of the achievement at the GPTW awards ceremony held in Mumbai, India. Of the overall best 100 companies in all industries, Teleperformance India was also the highest ranking BPO on the list.

To be considered for India's Best Workplace award, companies undergo a rigorous evaluation process that measures perceptions of employees, as measured by the Great Place to Work Trust Index© Survey. The strength of people-related management practices is also evaluated using a people-practice assessment framework developed by the institute.

"In a huge and intensely competitive global industry not always noted for high employee satisfaction, Teleperformance stands out in the way it deals with its employees and gives them flexibility at work," said Prasenjit Bhattacharya, Chief Executive Officer, Great Place to Work® Institute India. "What is outstanding about this organization is how it is able to link employee experience with customer experience and delight clients. This is a case study for all companies that work with a large population of young professionals."

"People is the strongest pillar of our 5Ps culture, which is a unique multiplier in everything that we do," said Sanjay Mehta, Managing Director, Teleperformance India. "Our people build the passion and drive performance with a purpose shared across the company. Being recognized as a 'Best Workplace' for the fifth time reaffirms our trust in this strategy of putting people first, and in each member of the Teleperformance family. We accept this recognition with great humility, and are inspired to continue delivering the best experience for our employees and customers alike."

"Teleperformance India is known for its exceptional services and passionate team of professionals, so this important recognition is not only well-deserved but celebrated by the entire Teleperformance family," said Paulo César Salles Vasques, Worldwide Chief Executive Officer, Teleperformance Group. "We look forward to supporting the continued success of our Teleperformance India team."

