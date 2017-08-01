Global Automotive On-board Diagnostics (OBD) Market to Grow at a CAGR of 15.5% by 2021: Key Vendors are Autel, Bosch Diagnostics, Detroit Diesel, Innova Electronics Corporation (IEC) & Vector Informatik

DUBLIN, August 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Automotive On-board Diagnostics (OBD) Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global automotive on-board diagnostics market to grow at a CAGR of 15.55% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Automotive On-board Diagnostics (OBD) Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is the growing focus on remote diagnostics. Remote OBD systems diagnose a fault or a potential malfunction in the component of a vehicle and transmit the relevant trouble codes to a remote data center. The data center then collects the data in usual software or application compatible formats that help interpret the data and send them across to the respective driver or technician.



According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in adoption of UBI using OBD as measurement parameter. The automotive insurance industry is expected to grow with the increase in vehicle production globally. As the complexity of vehicles is also increasing, automotive insurance providers are exploring various options that help achieve accuracy in insurance claims. One such method is UBI, which is gaining popularity among the insurance providers. In this method, an insurance provider defines the premium for the insurance subscription based on the driving pattern of the driver.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is increase in cost for integration of telematics. The growth of the global automotive OBD market can be largely attributed to the market dynamics of telematics applications and services. This stems from the fact that OBD services have been a part of bundled offerings of connected car services. The market for OBD hinges on the low costs (incurred by the customer and OEMs per vehicle) because such applications use the same TCU and hardware components of other connected car offerings.

Key vendors



Autel

Bosch Diagnostics

Detroit Diesel

Innova Electronics Corporation (IEC)

Vector Informatik



Other prominent vendors



Carvoyant

CarShield Services

Dash

Mojio

VOXX International

Zubie



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by offerings



PART 07: Geographic segmentation



PART 08: Decision framework



PART 09: Drivers and challenges



PART 10: Market trends



PART 11: Vendor landscape



PART 12: Key vendor analysis



PART 13: Appendix



