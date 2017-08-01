Transthyretin Amyloidosis Market (ATTR) Analysis: Global 2018 Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Demand and Forecasts to 2025 - MarketReportsOnline

PUNE, India, August 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

This latest research report "Global ATTR Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2018-2025)" analyzes the development of this market, with focus on the U.S. and Europe markets. The major trends, growth drivers as well as issues being faced by the market are discussed in detail in this report.

The four major players: Pfizer Inc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Prothena Corporation Plc. are being profiled along with their key financials and strategies for growth. The report contains a comprehensive analysis of the global ATTR market along with the study of the regional markets.

ATTR amyloidosis, A for Amyloid and the TTR is an abbreviation used for the protein "transthyretin." ATTR amyloidosis is a rare disease, caused by the build-up of abnormal protein deposits in various tissues of the body. Amyloid deposits cause disorder by damaging the structure and the function of the organs where they are found and they can affect almost any part of the body.

There are three different types of ATTR Amyloidosis: Familial Amyloid Polyneuropathy (FAP), which affects the nervous system, often the heart and sometimes the kidneys and eyes. Second is, Familial Amyloid Cardiomyopathy (FAC), which is a hereditary, genetic condition, caused by mutations in the TTR gene resulting in production of the abnormal TTR and the last is, Senile Systemic Amyloidosis (SSA) which is not hereditary and a slowly progressive disease. It is far more prevalent in men than in women. Methods to diagnose ATTR include tissue biopsy, genetic testing and imaging studies of the heart.

Currently, there are no higher efficacy ATTR drugs available in the market, but they are expected to hit the market by 2018. The potential ATTR drug candidates include Patisiran and IONIS-TTRrx. For now, off-label drugs and therapies are employed to counter the progression of ATTR.

The global transthyretin amyloidosis market is expected to experience robust growth post the launch of ATTR therapeutic drugs, primarily due to increasing African-American population, increasing health care expenditure and accelerating economic growth. However, the growth of this budding market is is hindered by the stringent regulations, high cost of ATTR drugs, misdiagnosis of ATTR disorder and limitation of clinical trials.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1. Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Types

1.3 Diagnosis

1.4 Treatment

2. Global ATTR Market

2.1 Global ATTR Market Forecast by Patient Volume

2.2 Global ATTR Market Forecast by Treated Patient

2.3 Global ATTR Market Forecast by Value

2.4 Global ATTR Market Forecast by Drug Type

2.5 Global ATTR Market Value by Region

3. Regional Market Analysis

3.1 The U.S.

3.2 Europe

3.3 ROW

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Key Trends

4.3 Challenges

5. Competition

5.1 Global ATTR Market

6. Company Profiles

