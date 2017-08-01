SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/01/17 -- Kadin Academy, the first online business training company for the cannabis community, today announced the launch of its inaugural 8 week course. The syllabus covers the fundamentals that every entrepreneur and budding business owner should know when starting a business in the cannabis industry, and provides lessons that cover legal and policies, marketing, advertising, public relations, finance and hiring, social media and even a course on activism. The lessons are taught by experts who are running businesses in support of the cannabis industry. Classes start on August 14, 2017. To enroll in Kadin Academy please visit: www.kadinacademy.com.

The course offers business insights and shares practical lessons from a variety of industries and comes with tailored exercises and office hours, where you can meet with your teachers one-on-one to ask them questions.

"I wanted to create an academy that focused on the business needs and challenges the cannabis entrepreneur faces in building a brand," said Kyra Reed, founder of Kadin Academy. "All the courses are led by true experts in each field, with educators having at least 15 plus years of experience in their respective industry. This academy is a must-have tool if you are looking to break into the rapidly changing cannabis industry."

Expert teachers:

Kadin Academy is presenting the first 8 week online course about the nuances of launching and running a cannabis business. Courses focus on Legal, Finance and Hiring, Marketing, Social Media, Public Relations and Activism. The teaching roster includes:

Amanda Conley & Shabnam Malek of Brand & Branch - Legal

Gretel Tortolani of MJ CFO MJCFO2go - Finance

Jamie Cooper of Canna Media Works - Marketing

Kyra Reed of Markyr Digital Cannabis - Social Media

Erin Lumley & Heidi Groshelle of Ingrid Marketing - Public Relations

Linda Rosewood formerly of UC Santa Cruz LinkedIn - Activism

"We were very excited to partner with Kadin Academy and lend our expertise to everyone looking to start a business in the cannabis industry," said Erin Lumley, co-founder of Ingrid Marketing. "The industry is changing so rapidly, we realized that there wasn't a good source of information for new business owners. We believe that Kadin Academy will quickly become the trusted source for anyone looking to break into this market."

Dates, Fees and Discounts:

The course starts on August 14, 2017. The fee for the entire program, including live interaction with teachers, is $1497.

For a limited time if you use code KA2017, you'll receive a discount and the course will be $997.

You can SIGN UP here

About Kadin Academy

Kaden Academy is the first curriculum taught by traditional industry professionals that gives a thorough education in both business and cannabis entrepreneurship. With a focus on female business owners and entrepreneurs, the academy provides professional advice that is affordable, accessible and will help keep businesses compliant with cannabis rules and regulations. It will also give foundational knowledge and support needed to build a business for success. Kadin Academy offers 8-week courses two times a year, with lessons ranging from legal and policies, marketing, advertising, public relations, finance, social media and activism.

