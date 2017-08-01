CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/01/17 -- Shaw Communications Inc. today announced its most popular Internet plan, WideOpen Internet 150, is now available with unlimited data. With download speeds of up to 150 megabits-per-second and available to over 99 per cent of Western Canadians within Shaw's footprint, WideOpen Internet 150 now gives customers the peace of mind of knowing they can stream, download and browse without penalty for going over monthly data limits.

"Canadians love the Internet, and are using more data than ever before. At times though, they can be hindered by restrictive caps and costly overage fees that can curb their online use and make unfettered access impossible," said Chris Kucharski, President, Consumer and Business, Shaw Communications. "We want our customers to use the Internet as much as they want, and by removing these restrictive barriers, we're making it even easier for them to take advantage of our top-tier speeds and ultra-fast network."

Shaw's continued investments in its extensive ultra-broadband network have allowed it to offer its fastest speeds to over 99 per cent of Western Canadians within Shaw's footprint without forcing them to wait for inconvenient and potentially disruptive network upgrades.

"Thanks to our ongoing network improvements, almost everyone in Western Canada can enjoy WideOpen Internet 150 today without enduring unsightly construction work on their lawns and in their neighbourhood," Mr. Kucharski said. "With WideOpen Internet 150, our customers get our top-tier speeds with unlimited data today - not tomorrow or a year from now."

WideOpen Internet 150 with unlimited data is available for as low as $49.90 per month for the first 12 months on new two-year price-guaranteed value plans. Shaw's top-tier Internet plan gives customers the speeds they want along with the savings and cost certainty that comes with a two-year price guarantee.

For the full premium experience, customers new to Shaw can also bundle WideOpen Internet 150 with Shaw BlueSky TV for as low as $69.90 per month for the first 12 months on a two-year price-guaranteed value plan.

More information about Shaw WideOpen Internet 150 can be found at www.shaw.ca/Internet150.

About Shaw

Shaw Communications Inc. is an enhanced connectivity provider. Our Consumer division serves consumers with broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video and digital phone. Our Wireless division provides wireless voice and data services through an expanding and improving mobile wireless network infrastructure. The Business Network Services division provides business customers with Internet, data, WiFi, telephony and video. The Business Infrastructure Services division, through ViaWest, provides hybrid IT solutions including colocation, cloud computing and security and compliance for North American enterprises.

Shaw is traded on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges and is included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index (TSX: SJR.B)(TSX: SJR.PR.A)(TSX: SJR.PR.B)(NYSE: SJR)(TSX VENTURE: SJR.A). For more information, please visit www.shaw.ca.

