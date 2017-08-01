The $625 million program, which is being financed by the World Bank, will provide private developers with financing for viable grid-connected rooftop PV projects.

India's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) is seeking to implement a financing program aimed at installing around 600 MW of rooftop PV capacity. The program was launched in June.

The financial institution has now issued a request for proposals to seek program external auditors for its Grid Connected Rooftop Solar PV (GC-RSPV) plan. Selected auditors will have to ensure that ...

