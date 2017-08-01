LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM and NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 08/01/17 -- International dispute resolution funder Vannin Capital ("Vannin") announces the arrival of three new Investment Directors who will further expand its commercial dispute resolution business in the United States. This is the company's second office in the U. S. and eighth location globally.

Commercial litigators Michael German from Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP; Alan Guy from Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer US LLP and previously Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP; and Carolina Ramirez from Dentons US LLP and previously White & Case LLP, join Vannin as U.S. Investment Directors.

This is the latest stage in Vannin's plans to develop its presence in the U.S. following the appointment of Investment Director and international arbitration specialist Jeffery Commission in Washington, D.C. in 2016. Two new high-profile investment committee members will also be joining the team shortly.

"This important step in New York, where many of the world's leading law firms are headquartered, is just the precursor to further global growth over the next 12 months," said Chairman Dan Craddock. "Our strategy has always been to complement our U.S. East Coast offering with the right litigation team, likewise we're now looking at our Mid and West Coast presence, in addition to significant expansion in other new and existing territories, including The Middle East and Asia."

Vannin's proven assets and ability to meet its funding commitments was demonstrated in 2016 when it announced an increase in capital to $500 million from blue-chip asset management firm Fortress Investment Group LLC (NYSE: FIG).

Craddock added, "Michael, Alan and Carolina in New York are fantastic additions to the Vannin team. Their appointments further increase Vannin's global litigation team and coincide with that of Investment Director and commercial litigation specialist Andrew Jones from Linklaters in London in July and Portfolio Manager Sibylle Natcheva from Baker McKenzie in the Isle of Man. Further new global hires to be announced during Q3 and Q4."

