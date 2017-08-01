Tobii and Microsoft Collaborate to Bring Eye Tracking Support in Windows 10

STOCKHOLM, August 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Today, Microsoft announced Eye Control, a featured in-box experience leveraging eye gaze, a type of input now officially supported in Windows 10. Tobii is pleased to announce that the Tobii Eye Tracker 4C will be the first to support this feature, with testing currently being finalized for compatibility in Tobii Dynavox, Acer, Alienware and MSi products. This integration opens the door to more humanized user interactions and use cases for eye tracking in broad areas such as gaming and productivity.

"Adding native eye tracking support to Windows 10 is a key milestone in our mission to make this technology part of our everyday devices," said Henrik Eskilsson, CEO of Tobii. "Through integration with Microsoft's operating system, it becomes possible over time to realize robust eye tracking implementations that add a range of user benefits. This collaboration clearly shows the value of eye gaze input and is a big step forward on the long-term journey to drive high-volume adoption of eye tracking."

"Bringing Eye Control to Windows 10 will empower people using just their eyes to utilize Windows features," said Jenny Lay-Flurrie, Chief Accessibility Officer at Microsoft. "We are incredibly grateful for the partnership with the ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) and MND (motor neuron disease) communities and Tobii for their active engagement and feedback throughout the development cycle. We look forward to our ongoing collaboration to further develop these features in future releases as we continue on our mission to empower people to achieve more."

Eye tracking has already been tested across many fields of use, from full-scale, hands-free accessibility to immersive gaming. By incorporating eye tracking support natively into Windows 10, Microsoft immediately gives users a new method of input for added control. Tobii and Microsoft have collaborated to ensure a robust technology integration, and to define which features will be included in Windows 10. Initially, eye gaze will be used in a set of accessibility features to enable typing and moving the mouse cursor with your eyes. This integration of eye tracking into Windows 10, aligns with Tobii's long term vision of taking eye tracking mainstream and puts Microsoft on the cutting edge of human computer interaction.

"With eye tracking, devices can better understand our intentions, a key ability in creating truly natural human-computer interaction," says Oscar Werner President of Tobii Tech. "Eye tracking support in Windows 10 has the potential to form a new paradigm that fundamentally transforms how we interact with our devices."

Read more

Learn more by reading this blog post here

See video of accessibility use cases here

See video of use cases in productivity here

Read how to get started with Microsoft Eye Control on Windows 10 and compatible devices here

Learn more about eye tracking devices from Tobii Tech here and Tobii Dynavox here

Visit tobiigaming.com to learn more about Tobii's game portfolio

This information is information that Tobii AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on August 1, 2017, at 6:00 p.m. CET.

CONTACT:

Patrik von Bergen, CMO, Tobii Tech - Phone: +46-766-310-735, e-mail: patrik.von.bergen@tobii.com

Joshua Luebke, FleishmanHillard - Phone: +1-415-318-4028, e-mail: Joshua.Luebke@Fleishman.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/tobii-ab/r/tobii-and-microsoft-collaborate-to-bring-eye-tracking-support-in-windows-10,c2318283

The following files are available for download: