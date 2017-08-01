Global Online Video Platforms Market to Grow at a CAGR of 16.4% by 2021: Key Vendors are Brightcove, Comcast Technology Solutions, Kaltura, Ooyala & YouTube

DUBLIN, August 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Online Video Platforms Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global online video platforms market to grow at a CAGR of 16.43% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Online Video Platforms Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Multi-platform videos. The accessibility to video content anytime and anywhere is gaining popularity among end-consumers. Audiences expect the availability of content wherever they want. Many users engage with the content across many platforms. Multi-platforms attract viewers to spend more time while consuming media from everywhere. The use of a wide range of browsers and operating systems with various specifications and multiple devices support the OVPs. In addition, multi-platform distribution helps in content management.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the growth in use of electronic media. Nowadays, electronic media is playing an important and supportive role in the communication process in digital form. With the advent of networking technology, electronic media has a leading part in the electronic transmission of messages.



The growing emphasis on a connected environment has resulted in the adoption of electronic media as one of the most rapidly growing markets. There is increased adoption of smart consumer devices, such as smartphones, tablets, personal computers, and other electronic devices, for the convenience and large-scale benefits they offer. The electronic media market is mostly driven by countries such as the US, Japan, China, South Korea, and other Southeast Asian countries.

Key vendors



Brightcove

Comcast Technology Solutions

Kaltura

Ooyala

YouTube



Other prominent vendors



Amobee

Anvato

BrightRoll

Envient

EBD

Ensemble Video

Limelight Networks

MediaCore

Pixability

SAMBA GROUP

SpotX

VideoBloom



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by type



PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user



PART 08: Market segmentation by geography



PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Vendor landscape



