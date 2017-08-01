sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
01.08.2017 | 18:16
Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire
London, August 1

PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST plc (the "Company")

Legal Entity Identifier 2138008U8QPGAESFYA48

All data as at 30 June 2017

This data will be available on the Company's website, http://www.pacific-assets.co.uk shortly.

Pacific Assets Trust plc as at 30 June 2017

Top Ten Equity Holdings%
Vitasoy International Holdings6.3
Marico4.6
Standard Foods4.2
Tech Mahindra4.2
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing3.7
Kotak Mahindra Bank3.6
Manila Water2.8
Unicharm
E. Sun Financial Holding
Chroma ATE		2.8
2.7
2.7
Total37.6
Geographical breakdown%
India35.1
Taiwan
Philippines		17.3
8.0
Hong Kong6.3
Indonesia5.0
Bangladesh4.4
Sri Lanka
South Korea		4.1
3.1
Thailand
Others
Cash		3.0
9.5
4.2
Total100.0

- ENDS-

1 August 2017

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary


