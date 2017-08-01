Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST plc (the "Company")

Legal Entity Identifier 2138008U8QPGAESFYA48

All data as at 30 June 2017

This data will be available on the Company's website, http://www.pacific-assets.co.uk shortly.

Pacific Assets Trust plc as at 30 June 2017

Top Ten Equity Holdings % Vitasoy International Holdings 6.3 Marico 4.6 Standard Foods 4.2 Tech Mahindra 4.2 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 3.7 Kotak Mahindra Bank 3.6 Manila Water 2.8 Unicharm

E. Sun Financial Holding

Chroma ATE 2.8

2.7

2.7 Total 37.6 Geographical breakdown % India 35.1 Taiwan

Philippines 17.3

8.0 Hong Kong 6.3 Indonesia 5.0 Bangladesh 4.4 Sri Lanka

South Korea 4.1

3.1 Thailand

Others

Cash 3.0

9.5

4.2 Total 100.0

1 August 2017

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary