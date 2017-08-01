Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire
London, August 1
PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST plc (the "Company")
All data as at 30 June 2017
Pacific Assets Trust plc as at 30 June 2017
|Top Ten Equity Holdings
|%
|Vitasoy International Holdings
|6.3
|Marico
|4.6
|Standard Foods
|4.2
|Tech Mahindra
|4.2
|Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
|3.7
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|3.6
|Manila Water
|2.8
|Unicharm
E. Sun Financial Holding
Chroma ATE
|2.8
2.7
2.7
|Total
|37.6
|Geographical breakdown
|%
|India
|35.1
|Taiwan
Philippines
|17.3
8.0
|Hong Kong
|6.3
|Indonesia
|5.0
|Bangladesh
|4.4
|Sri Lanka
South Korea
|4.1
3.1
|Thailand
Others
Cash
|3.0
9.5
4.2
|Total
|100.0
