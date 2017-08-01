sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 01.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 3224 ISIN: GG00B2QQPT96 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
01.08.2017 | 18:19
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BH Global Limited - Transparency Report

PR Newswire
London, August 1

BH Global Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48555)

Transparency Reporting

01 August 2017

As an investor in Brevan Howard Multi-Strategy Master Fund Limited (the "Master Fund"), the Company has exposure to investments by the Master Fund, directly or indirectly, in a series of other investment funds (the "Target Funds"). The Company has received from International Fund Services a series of Investor Transparency Reports relating to the Net Asset Value of the Master Fund and certain of the Target Funds it administers as at 30 June 2017. The reports are available on the Company's website, which can be accessed at www.bhglobal.com.

Enquiries:

Company website: www.bhglobal.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Sharon A Williams
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745436


© 2017 PR Newswire