Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal zinc oxide market 2017-2021report. This market research report also lists 11 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the research analysis, the global zinc oxide market is dominated by many large and small vendors. The market is characterized by the presence of well-diversified international, regional, and local vendors. The competition in the market is likely to intensify further over the next five years with the increase in innovation and product extensions. The major players have a broad geographical presence with large manufacturing facilities located globally. Many small regional players also operate in the market and have significant shares.

The vendors compete on factors such as operation cost, innovation, product quality, and price. Some of the major players can drive down the market prices because their product costs are lower than that of their competitors. Furthermore, technological, financial, and other resources of some of the suppliers are richer than their competitors, and such players can better adapt to the changes in market conditions.

"Major zinc oxide players worldwide have increased their R&D spending to reduce the manufacturing cost of zinc oxide. To maintain the competitive edge and market share in the market, manufacturers have been heavily emphasizing on innovations and developments," says Hitesh Bhatia, a lead analyst at Technavio for metals and minerals research.

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

American Zinc Recycling

The American Zinc Recycling mainly produces and sells zinc and nickel-based products globally. The company processes electric arc furnace dust and other zinc-bearing material to manufacture and sells zinc and other metals. It operates through the segments namely, Zochem, and INMETCO. The Zochem segment mainly manufactures and sells zinc oxide.

EverZinc

EverZinc is one of the leading companies in the production of zinc chemicals. It operates in three product lines namely, zinc oxide, fine zinc powders, and zinc powders for batteries. It offers products for a wide variety of applications such as tiresanti-corrosion paints, ceramics and glass, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals, etc.

GHC

GHC manufactures and sells zinc oxide for different applications such as tires, ceramics, agriculture, custom compound rubber and plastics, lube oil additives, and specialty chemicals. It is one of the largest exporters of the high-quality French processed zinc oxide. The company mainly uses electrolytic zinc obtained from approved suppliers to produce several grades of zinc oxide.

Hindustan Zinc

Hindustan Zinc is an integrated manufacturer of zinc, lead, and silver. Its core business is mining and smelting of lead and zinc. It also focuses on captive power generation. The company produces zinc oxide for various applications such as rubber, ceramics, and paints and coatings.

Votorantim Group

Votorantim Group caters to various markets such as energy, metals, cement, steel, pulp, agribusiness, and finance. The company offers different grades of zinc oxide for various applications. It manufactures zinc oxide from recycled zinc residues and high-grade zinc metal. It offers zinc oxide in several forms such as pellets, powder, USP, and surface-treated grades.

