HUDSON, MA--(Marketwired - August 01, 2017) - uBreakiFix opened in Hudson on July 11 at 7 Highland Commons East, Suite 400. The fast-growing technology repair brand provides same-day repair service of all electronics, specializing in cell phone repair and computer repair at its more than 325 locations across North America.

This is the brand's second location in Massachusetts, joining a store in Dedham. uBreakiFix Hudson is the first location for owner Chris Quinn, who plans to open in Northboro this fall and hopes to open an additional five stores throughout Worchester County.

"We welcome the opportunity to serve the greater Hudson area," said Quinn. "Our mission is centered on providing a great service, but we are also excited by the opportunity to grow and create jobs for young individuals that are interested in business and technology."

uBreakiFix services all brands of electronics, offering phone screen repair, computer repair and more to consumers and businesses alike. To date, the company has completed more than 2.5 million repairs, including cracked screens, water damage, software issues, camera issues and most other technical problems.

uBreakiFix has more than 325 locations open across the U.S. and Canada, with nearly 700 in development. uBreakiFix is known for its timely service, focus on providing an exceptional customer experience and its ability to fix anything and everything with a power button. Each repair comes with a 90-day warranty and a price match guarantee.

"Our commitment to our customers is what drives our continual growth, innovation and improvement," said Wetherill, uBreakiFix CEO and founder. "We're always looking for ways to better serve the communities we call home. We're excited for the opportunity to bring reliable repair service and exceptional customer service to Hudson and the surrounding areas."

uBreakiFix Hudson is located at 7 Highland Commons East, Suite 400, Hudson, MA 01749 and can be reached at: (978) 212-5327. For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com.

About uBreakiFix

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/8/1/11G143534/Images/Photo_Jun_01,_10_30_35_AM_(3)-a340139c4d908076bb185a15d284f640.jpg

For more information, contact:

Hannah Kersh

(678) 978-7787

hannah@seesparkgo.com