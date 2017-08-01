Lecture Capture Systems Market to Reach $9.39 Billion by 2022: Due to Growing Demand for Distance Education

DUBLIN, August 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Lecture Capture Systems Market - Global Forecast to 2022 " report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report forecasts the global lecture capture systems market size to grow from 2.24 Billion in 2017 to USD 9.39 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 33.19%. Growing demand for distance education and increasing government initiatives for promoting digital education are some of the factors driving the growth of the market.



The objective of the report is to define, describe, and forecast the lecture capture systems market size on the basis of solutions, deployment models, service types, end-users, and regions. Among the solutions, the hardware solutions segment is expected to have the larger market share in the lecture capture systems market during the forecast period. The market size of the hardware solutions segment is expected to grow due to the proliferation of smartphones and tablets among enterprise workforce and students. The software solutions segment is expected to record a higher market growth rate during the forecast period. The software solutions market is driven by the unprecedented growth of distance learning courses across universities, increase in online courses and schools, and growing demand for lecture capture systems among students.



In the deployment type segment, the cloud deployment type is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Managing the recorded lectures is one of the major challenges faced by lecture capture system providers. This challenge is mitigated by the cloud deployment model. The advantages of the cloud-based deployment model include flexibility, scalability, affordability, operational efficiency, and low cost.



Among the lecture capture system end-users, the corporate segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, as recorded lectures are used for training employees in corporates. Lecture capture systems may also lower the overall training cost incurred by organizations, as a single recorded lecture can be used to train multiple employees.

Companies Mentioned



Cattura Video

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Crestron Electronics, Inc.

Echo360, Inc.

Haivision

Kaltura, Inc.

Mcgraw-Hill Education, Inc.

Panopto

Sonic Foundry, Inc.

Techsmith Corporation

Vbrick

Yuja Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends



6 Lecture Capture Systems Market Analysis, By Solution



7 Lecture Capture Systems Market Analysis, By Service Type



8 Lecture Capture Systems Market Analysis, By End-User



9 Lecture Capture Systems Market Analysis, By Deployment Model



10 Geographic Analysis



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/j87f89/lecture_capture

