SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - August 01, 2017) - Kandace P. Watson has joined the San Diego (Del Mar) office of Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP as a partner in the firm's Corporate practice group. Watson joins from Kilpatrick Townsend, where she headed the Mergers, Acquisitions, Securities and Corporate Team in Southern California and led the Corporate Department's Southern California Chemical & Life Sciences and Medical Devices Teams.

Watson was recognized by 2016 Legal 500 in the Mergers & Acquisitions and Buyouts: M&A: Middle-Market (Sub-$500m) category, and Watson has extensive experience representing companies, corporate boards and executives in complex transactions in intellectual property (IP) intensive industries, including biomedical, biotechnology, chemical, healthcare, pharmaceutical, software and technology. Her expertise includes board governance and director & officer duties, complex commercial transactions, consortium agreements, corporate spin-offs and reorganizations, CRADAs and other cooperative research, development and commercialization agreements, cross-border and multi-jurisdictional transactions, intellectual property licenses, MTAs, joint ventures, public and private offerings, securities compliance, and supply, manufacturing and distribution agreements.

"Kandace is an outstanding transactional attorney and excellent addition to our Corporate practice group. We enthusiastically welcome her to the firm. Kandace brings substantial corporate and IP licensing expertise, along with an energy and client-driven focus that fits well with us, in Del Mar and firm wide," said Jon W. Newby, vice chairman of Sheppard Mullin.

"I am excited to join Sheppard Mullin, a full-service firm with an outstanding reputation. The firm's entrepreneurial culture coupled with its strong Corporate group and broad practice mix will greatly enhance the value added services that I deliver to clients," commented Watson.

Watson received a J.D., with honors, from University of Texas at Austin and a B.A., with highest honors, from Hampton University.

Sheppard Mullin has 70 attorneys based in its San Diego (Del Mar) office. The firm's Corporate practice group includes 180 attorneys firm wide.

About Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP

Sheppard Mullin is a full service Global 100 firm with 780 attorneys in 15 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the U.S., the firm's clients include more than half of the Fortune 100. For more information, please visit www.sheppardmullin.com.

Jon Newby

Kandace Watson

Ralph Richardson

