Five-Year Agreement Expands SUEZ' Presence in New York State

SUEZ North America has signed a five-year contract with the Mohawk Valley Water Authority to operate, manage and maintain Mohawk Valley's water treatment plant, which provides service to approximately 126,500 people in Utica, NY and neighboring towns in Oneida and Herkimer counties. The new agreement takes effect August 1, 2017.

As part of the $16 million agreement, SUEZ will operate, maintain and manage the Hinckley Water Treatment Plant and its staff. The plant is a 32-million-gallon-per-day filtration facility which treats water from the Hinckley Reservoir.

"As an experienced water and wastewater operator nationwide, we look forward to introducing innovative solutions that will bring further efficiencies to the Hinckley facility," said Eric Gernath, Chief Executive Officer, SUEZ North America. "We are eager to share our operational expertise with the Mohawk Valley Water Authority, ensuring the continued delivery of a sustainable, reliable water supply to its customers."

Mohawk Valley Water Authority Director of Water Quality Philip Tangorra stated, "SUEZ has the capability to efficiently and effectively meet all of our expectations regarding the operations of the water facility. This partnership is a proven way to meet the future challenges facing the drinking water industry. It ensures we will have the resources to meet the ever-growing requirements related to water treatment and compliance with environmental rules."

"MVWA is now well-positioned to continue its focus on enhancing service delivery while maintaining and improving our water system infrastructure," said Mohawk Valley Water Authority Executive Director, Patrick Becher. "Water is life. Delivering from the source to the tap is one of the most important jobs in the world."

SUEZ will partner with Mohawk Valley on its capital improvement program and during the first year will complete a full assessment of the system for health and safety, regulatory compliance and engineering needs. SUEZ will also pilot new treatment process solutions that could generate cost savings for customers.

Mohawk Valley will continue to own the water system, including the plant and distribution system, control rate setting and manage its capital improvement program. MVWA employees at the water treatment plant will become employees of SUEZ as of August 1.

SUEZ is one of the largest water and wastewater utilities in New York State with operations in Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Tioga and Westchester counties. The company provides drinking water services to 550,000 people and wastewater services to over one million people on a daily basis. On Long Island, SUEZ operates and manages Nassau County's wastewater system, which is the largest public-private partnership for water and wastewater services in the U.S.

About Mohawk Valley Water Authority

The Mohawk Valley Water Authority was created to deliver superior potable water that meets or exceeds all water quality standards. It serves portions of Oneida and Herkimer Counties in the greater Utica, NY area. The company continually strives to operate, maintain, and improve its water distribution system in a manner that supports regional economic development and provides customers with cost effective, reliable, and professional water services.

About SUEZ in North America

SUEZ in North America operates across all 50 states and Canada with 3,350 employees dedicated to environmental sustainability and leading the resource revolution. The company provides drinking water, wastewater and waste collection service to 7.3 million people on a daily basis; treats 577 million gallons of water and 997 million gallons of wastewater each day; delivers water treatment and advanced network solutions to 16,000 industrial and municipal sites; processes 55,000 tons of waste for recycling; rehabilitates and maintains water assets for more than 4,000 municipal and industrial customers; and manages $4.2 billion in total assets. The company posted revenues of $1.275 billion in 2016 and is a subsidiary of Paris-based SUEZ.

SUEZ

We are in the era of the resource revolution. In a world facing high demographic growth, runaway urbanisation and the scarcity of natural resources, securing, optimising and renewing resources is essential for our future. SUEZ (Paris: SEV, Brussels: SEVB) delivers wastewater treatment services to 58 million people and reuses 882 million m3 of wastewater. SUEZ also recovers 16.9 million tons of waste a year, produces 3.9 million tons of secondary raw materials and 7 TWh of local renewable energy. Finally, SUEZ avoids 9.5 MtCO2e GHG emissions for its customers. With 83,921 employees, SUEZ is present on five continents and is a key player in the circular economy for the sustainable management of resources. SUEZ generated total revenues of $16.5 billion in 2016.

