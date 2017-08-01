Technavio's latest market research report on the global clostridium diagnostics marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The global Clostridium diagnostics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 15% during the forecast period. The emerging countries in Asia-Pacific such as India and China are expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing healthcare infrastructure, rising healthcare expenditure, and growing prevalence of infectious diseases.

According to Neha Noopur, a lead analyst at Technavio for in-vitro diagnostics research, "Clostridium diagnostics market also has a strong presence in North America and Europe, owing to the presence of technologically advanced systems, high healthcare expenditure, increased government funding, increasing expenditure on R&D programs, and high patient awareness levels."

The top three emerging market trends driving the global clostridium diagnostics market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Technological advancements

Increasing focus on reducing nosocomial infections

Growing popularity of portable POCT products

Technological advancements

The use of automation and robots in clinical laboratories has become more prevalent today. The pressure on the laboratories to produce faster results and reduce errors to improve patient care has increased. The current technologies in laboratory automation can automate specimen transportation, sorting, accessioning, and inspection. Over the decade, the pressure to reduce healthcare costs has increased, and hence, laboratories are relying on automation to maintain profitability. Currently, over 30% of laboratories in Japan, Europe, and North America has implemented a significant degree of laboratory automation.

Laboratory automation is now becoming a well-accepted technology, which offers high-quality, efficient, and patient-centric operations with low operating costs. Automation can also be the foundation on which the Six Sigma program can be built and maintained. Technological advancements have led to several laboratory operations to be partially or fully automated.

Increasing focus on reducing nosocomial infections

It is estimated that across the globe 5%-10% of hospitalized patients experience hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) every year. Though preventable, health systems, providers, and patients spend large amounts each year to treat these infections. In the US, they affect 1 in 20 hospitalized patients.

The responsible health authorities in the US have developed a national program to support hospitals in reducing the risk of nosocomial infections. The government in the US has increased its funding for these programs to eliminate HAIs. In March 2011, ASTHO and CDC jointly released the toolkit, Eliminating HAI. Different programs are being run by the government to increase awareness among people.

Growing popularity of portable POCT products

Fixed point-of-care testing (POCT) products are expensive and difficult to control at times because of slow data processing. On the other hand, portable POCT products are comparatively inexpensive, more hygienic and efficient, and backed by warranties. Advances in technology have aided manufacturers to develop innovative portable POCT products with licenses for single-owner use.

"The POCT products are expected to replace the traditional coagulation devices due to their low cost and effectiveness. POCT is expected to play a vital role in developing nations in the future. The segment is likely to grow with many devices being developed, and released into the market during the forecast period," says Neha.

