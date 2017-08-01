Global Vascular Access Device Market to Reach $5.45 Billion by 2022: Increasing Use of Vascular Access Devices in Pediatric Patients

DUBLIN, August 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Vascular Access Device Market by Type (Peripheral (Midline, Short), Central (PICC, Tunneled, Non-Tunneled, Implanted Ports), Accessories), Application (Drug Administration, Fluid & Nutrition Administration) & End Users - Global Forecasts to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global vascular access device market is expected to reach USD 5.45 Billion by 2022 from USD 3.87 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 7.1%. The major drivers for the market include the growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, an increase in the number of chemotherapy procedures and the increasing use of vascular access devices in pediatric patients.



The report analyzes the market by type, application, end user, and region. The type segment includes central vascular access devices, peripheral vascular access devices, and accessories. The central vascular access devices segment is expected to account for the largest share of the vascular access devices market in 2017. The dominant share of the market is attributed to the fact that central vascular access devices are used in chemotherapy and for the treatment of cardiovascular disorders and chronic kidney disorders.



Based on application, the market is broadly classified into drug administration, fluids and nutrition administration, blood transfusion, and diagnostics and testing. The drug administration segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2017, the growth of drug administration segment is attributed to the high usage of vascular access devices for drug administration for the treatment of infections, cancer, and other diseases.



The end user segment of the vascular access device market includes hospitals, clinics and ambulatory care centers, and other end users. In 2017, the hospital segment is expected to dominate this market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the fact that a majority of vascular procedures are performed in hospital settings.

Companies Mentioned



3M.

Access Scientific LLC

Ameco Medical

Angiodynamics (Navilyst Medical Inc)

B Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

Becton Dickinson and Company

and Company Bionic Medizintechnik GmbH

Biosensors International Group Ltd

C.R.Bard Inc.

Centurion Medical Products

Dickinson and Company

Edwards Lifescience Corporation LLC

Fresenius Medical Care Asia Pacific Limited ( Hong Kong )

) Hospira

Medical Components Inc.

(10+ Others)



