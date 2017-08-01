Securities lending CCP activity up 27 percent in July and 21 percent year-to-date

Cleared futures volume up 39 percent in July and 43 percent year-to-date

OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that cleared contract volume in July was 324,718,888 contracts, up two percent from the July 2016 volume of 317,045,566 contracts. OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared contract volume is also up two percent with 17,045,133 contracts in 2017.

Options: Exchange-listed options volume reached 313,372,650 contracts in July, a one percent increase from July 2016 volume of 308,897,552contracts. Year-to-date average daily options volume is up one percent from 2016 with 16,486,572 contracts in 2017.

Equity options volume in July was 276,744,805 contracts, a one percent increase from July 2016. This includes cleared ETF options volume of 113,596,199 contracts last month, a seven percent decrease over July 2016 volume of 122,362,162contracts. Index options volume in July was up seven percent with 36,627,845contracts.

Futures: OCC cleared futures volume in July reached 11,346,238 contracts, a 39 percent increase from the July 2016 volume of 8,148,014 contracts. OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared futures volume is up 43 percent from 2016 with 558,561 contracts in 2017.

Securities Lending: OCC's securities lending CCP activity in July 2017 was up 27 percent in new loans from July 2016 with 183,210 transactions. Year-to-date stock loan activity is up 21 percent from 2016 with 1,325,918 new loan transactions in 2017. The average daily loan value cleared by OCC in July was $151,903,162,399.

For 2017 monthly exchange market share information, click here.

OCC CLEARED CONTRACT VOLUME JULY 2017 July 2017 Total Contract Volume July 2016 Total Contract Volume July Total Contract Change vs. 2016 YTD. Avg. Daily Contract 2017 YTD. Avg. Daily Contract 2016 Avg. Daily Contract Change vs. 2016 Equity Options 276,744,805 274,773,760 0.72% 14,589,545 14,540,751 0.34% ETF Options 113,596,199 122,362,162 -7.16% 6,414,502 6,665,066 -3.76% Index Options 36,627,845 34,123,792 7.34% 1,897,027 1,756,731 7.99% Total Options 313,372,650 308,897,552 1.45% 16,486,572 16,297,482 1.16% Total Futures 11,346,238 8,148,014 39.3% 558,561 389,604 43.4% Total Volume 324,718,888 317,045,566 2.42% 17,045,133 16,687,086 2.15%

About OCC

OCC is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization and the foundation for secure markets. Founded in 1973, OCC operates under the jurisdiction of both the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) as a Derivatives Clearing Organization. Named 2016 Clearinghouse of the Year - The Americas by FOW Magazine and 2016 Clearinghouse of the Year by Global Investor/ISF Magazine, OCC now provides central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 20 exchanges and trading platforms for options, financial futures, security futures, and securities lending transactions. More information about OCC is available at www.theocc.com.

