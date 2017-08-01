Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recent global remote sensing satellite marketreport. This market research report also lists five other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the research analysis, the global remote sensing satellite market is fragmented with the presence of several prominent players competing for more market share. However, in space-based platform segments, there are only a few major vendors that dominate the market. Thus, a strong and sturdy competition resides among vendors for securing key major military contracts.

Satellite operators and military forces are rapidly adopting integrated communication and information sharing architecture. Companies with greater technical capabilities and financial resources are anticipated to develop and offer products and services that can make their competitors' products non-competitive and obsolete, even before they are launched. Therefore, to survive and succeed in such an intensely competitive market, vendors are required to make their respective products and service offerings distinguishable through clear and unique value proposition.

"Vendors are leveraging their resources in best-in-class technology to bring competitive products to the market. The growth of vendors depends on factors like market conditions, government support, and industry development. They must enhance their geographical presence while reviving domestic demand to achieve sustained growth. They can boost profitability by practicing efficient production techniques that minimize product costs and mitigate associated risks," says Avimanyu Basu, a lead analyst at Technavio for space research.

key vendors:

Airbus Defence and Space

Airbus Defence and Space is engaged in the design, development, and operation of space systems ranging from launchers to the in-orbit delivery of satellites. It is also involved in the planetary and deep-space missions of the International Space Station's capabilities enhancement programs. The company designs and manufactures satellite communications and space systems products that are used by various governments and institutions.

Ball Aerospace

Ball Aerospace has been offering high-resolution imagery data gathering capability in collaboration with DigitalGlobe, a US-based space imagery and geospatial content provider, since the mid-90s. It has integrated a fleet of remote satellite systems that are used for advanced geospatial solutions and commercial Earth observation activities.

Boeing

Boeing along with its subsidiaries manufactures and markets commercial and military aircraft, missile defense, satellites and human spaceflight, and satellite launch vehicles. In February 2017, Boeing and USAF signed a contract for the sustainment of GPS, which is focused on enhancing the navigation capabilities of the US Armed Forces and its allied forces. Boeing has been engaged in GPS programs as a prime integrator for the last 40 years.

Lockheed Martin

The space segment of the company designs and develops satellites and transportation systems. It partners with various governments, military organizations, and commercial customers for developing remote sensing, meteorological, navigation, and communication satellites.

Thales Alenia Space

Thales Alenia Space designs, develops, and manufactures a comprehensive array of space systems that are used for both commercial and government applications globally. The company provides remote sensing satellites and associated payloads for defense, civilian, and dual-use applications. The company offers Earth observation, telecommunications, military, navigation, weather observation, and security observation satellites.

