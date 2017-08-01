

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European shares rose on Tuesday, with encouraging corporate earnings, rising oil prices and upbeat economic data supporting underlying sentiment.



While the German DAX Index jumped by 1.1 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 and the French CAC 40 Index both climbed by 0.7 percent.



The day's economic reports were broadly positive. Growth in China's manufacturing quickened in July, British manufacturing growth accelerated more than expected in the month and the annual growth in U.K. house prices topped forecasts, helping fuel optimism about global growth.



Eurozone manufacturing activity expanded at a slower than expected pace in July, but the data was offset by another report showing the Eurozone economy expanded at a faster pace in the second quarter.



Royal DSM NV shares soared after the Dutch chemicals and pharmaceuticals firm lifted its 2017 targets after reporting a 21 percent rise in second-quarter net profit.



BP Plc shares rallied after the energy giant reported a replacement cost profit in its second quarter, compared to hefty loss last year.



Rolls-Royce spiked higher after the aircraft engine maker swung to a first-half net profit despite multiple headwinds.



BNP Paribas shares also moved higher on news the real estate arm of the French bank is acquiring U.K. property services group Strutt & Parker for an undisclosed amount.



