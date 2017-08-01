sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 01.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
01.08.2017 | 19:01
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Cell Lysis Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Growth Driven by Expanding Biotechnology Industry

DUBLIN, August 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Cell Lysis Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global cell lysis market to grow at a CAGR of 7.54% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Cell Lysis Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is emergence of unique methods of cell disruption. As the prevalence of several unique diseases has increased globally, researchers must look toward innovation. Chronic diseases such as hepatitis B and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) have caused the deaths of millions of people across the world. However, no cure for these diseases has been discovered.

According to the report, one driver in the market is expanding biotechnology industry. Cell lysis is a critical part of protein extraction. This is because the components of a cell can only be examined after they have been exposed from the protection of the outer membrane. Once the component of a cell is analyzed and the compound of interest is discovered, it can be developed into a drug. This indicates the contribution of cell lysis, which is an essential prerequisite step, to drug discovery. Cell lysis techniques are leveraged by biotechnology companies for protein or nucleic acid research.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is excessive cost of cell-based research. Cell lysis is an essential part of any cell-based research process as the components of a cell can only be studied when the exterior components of a cell have been sufficiently lysed. Proteins, which are essential components to understand cellular structures and functions, can only be extracted after a successful cell lysis. Additionally, as proteins are heterogeneous, one method of cell lysis cannot be applied universally. The lysis process also depends on the cell type.

Key vendors

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories
  • Beckman Coulter
  • Merck Millipore
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

Other prominent vendors

  • Becton, Dickinson and Company
  • Cell Signaling Technology
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche
  • Miltenyi Biotec
  • Omni International
  • Qiagen
  • Qsonica

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Segmentation by end-user

PART 07: Segmentation by geography

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

PART 10: Market trends

PART 11: Vendor landscape

PART 12: Key vendor analysis

PART 13: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7pb8ts/global_cell_lysis

Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2017 PR Newswire