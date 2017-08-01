Global Cell Lysis Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Growth Driven by Expanding Biotechnology Industry

DUBLIN, August 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Cell Lysis Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global cell lysis market to grow at a CAGR of 7.54% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Cell Lysis Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is emergence of unique methods of cell disruption. As the prevalence of several unique diseases has increased globally, researchers must look toward innovation. Chronic diseases such as hepatitis B and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) have caused the deaths of millions of people across the world. However, no cure for these diseases has been discovered.

According to the report, one driver in the market is expanding biotechnology industry. Cell lysis is a critical part of protein extraction. This is because the components of a cell can only be examined after they have been exposed from the protection of the outer membrane. Once the component of a cell is analyzed and the compound of interest is discovered, it can be developed into a drug. This indicates the contribution of cell lysis, which is an essential prerequisite step, to drug discovery. Cell lysis techniques are leveraged by biotechnology companies for protein or nucleic acid research.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is excessive cost of cell-based research. Cell lysis is an essential part of any cell-based research process as the components of a cell can only be studied when the exterior components of a cell have been sufficiently lysed. Proteins, which are essential components to understand cellular structures and functions, can only be extracted after a successful cell lysis. Additionally, as proteins are heterogeneous, one method of cell lysis cannot be applied universally. The lysis process also depends on the cell type.

Key vendors



Bio-Rad Laboratories

Beckman Coulter

Merck Millipore

Thermo Fisher Scientific



Other prominent vendors



Becton, Dickinson and Company

Cell Signaling Technology

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Miltenyi Biotec

Omni International

Qiagen

Qsonica



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Segmentation by end-user



PART 07: Segmentation by geography



PART 08: Decision framework



PART 09: Drivers and challenges

PART 10: Market trends



PART 11: Vendor landscape



PART 12: Key vendor analysis



PART 13: Appendix



