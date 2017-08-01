Threat Intelligence Market Growing at a CAGR of 18.4% During 2017 to 2022, Says A New Research at ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, August 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Threat intelligence market size is estimated to grow from USD 3.83 billion in 2017 to USD 8.94 billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.4%.

"Increasing threat of data breach due to insider attacks and increasing adoption of crowd sourced threat intelligence platforms trend is expected to drive the threat intelligence market"

The threat intelligence market size is estimated to grow from USD 3.83 billion in 2017 to USD 8.94 billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.4%.

The threat intelligence market is driven by factors such as the threat of data breach due to insider attacks, fast-paced adoption of threat intelligence solutions among SME's and increasing adoption of crowd sourced threat intelligence platforms trend. However, choosing the right threat intelligence platform that best fits with the security infrastructure is still a concern for the organizations. Furthermore, for the best threat intelligence, the cost of deployment is still high and many enterprises view budgetary constraints as a barrier.

However, high cost of innovation and budget constraints may restrict the threat intelligence market growth. Major vendors that offer threat intelligence services across the globe are IBM Corporation (US), Dell Technologies, Inc. (US), McAfee LLC (US), Trend Micro Incorporated (Japan), Symantec Corporation (US), Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (US), Juniper Networks, Inc. (US), FireEye, Inc. (US), LogRhythm, Inc. (US), LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, Inc. (US), Optiv Security, Inc. (US), Webroot, Inc. (US), Farsight Security, Inc. (US), F-Secure Corporation (Europe), AlienVault, Inc. (US), and Splunk, Inc. (US). These vendors have adopted different types of organic and inorganic growth strategies such as new product launches, partnerships and collaborations, and acquisitions to expand their offerings in the threat intelligence market.

The market is segmented by solution, service, deployment mode, organization size, vertical, and region. The threat intelligence market by solution includes Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), Advanced Threat Monitoring (ATM) capabilities, Security and Vulnerability Management (SVM), risk management, Identity and Access Management (IAM), and incident forensics. The SIEM segment in the threat intelligence solution market is expected to have the largest market in terms of size, during the forecast period.

"Incident forensics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period"

The threat intelligence market by solution includes SIEM, log management, IAM, risk management, SVM, and incident forensics. These solutions protect the systems individually, and when integrated with the threat intelligence platform they provide comprehensive security to the users. The incident forensics segment in the threat intelligence solution market is expected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The incident forensics solution is being deployed as large number of SMEs is adopting this technology to secure their organizations from vulnerabilities.

"Small and Medium-sized (SMEs) segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period"

The SMEs segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, owing to the increasing incidences of cyber-attacks on these enterprises as well as to deploy threat intelligence solutions. SMEs are small in terms of their size but cater to a large number of customers globally. Robust and comprehensive security solutions are not implemented in SMEs, due to financial constraints in these organizations. Weak cyber security and low budget make the organizations more susceptible to advanced cyber-attacks such as ransom ware, botnets, zero-day attacks, and Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs).However, the large enterprises segment accounts for the largest share of the threat intelligence market in 2017.

Threat intelligence solutions and services have been deployed across various industry verticals, including Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI); government; education; energy and utilities; healthcare; IT and telecom; manufacturing; retail, and others. The BFSI vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. However, the government vertical is estimated to have the largest market size in 2017.

"Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period"

The global threat intelligence market has been segmented on the basis of regions into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America to provide a region-specific analysis in the report. APAC includes emerging economies such as India, China, Australia, Hong Kong, and Japan, which are rapidly deploying threat intelligence solutions. APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The APAC threat intelligence market is gaining traction as it provides proactive security measures against the evolving cyber-attacks. SMEs as well as large-scale organizations in the APAC region have become more aware of the increasing cybercrimes and have started adopting threat intelligence solutions and services to combat them. Furthermore, North America is expected to have the largest market size in 2017.

In-depth interviews were conducted with CEOs, marketing directors, innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the threat intelligence market. By Company Type: Tier 1: 50%, Tier 2: 30%, and Tier 3: 20%, By Designation: C-Level: 60%, Director Level: 20%, and Others: 20%, By Region: North America: 40%, Europe: 15%,APAC: 15%, and Others: 30%

Research Coverage: The report covers the threat intelligence services across different segments. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market, across different segments such as solution, services, deployment mode, organization size, industry vertical, and region. Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

