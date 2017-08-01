Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal aluminum casting marketreport until 2021. This research report also lists six other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

The global aluminum casting market is expected to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period due to the high demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles in the automobile industry. Automobile manufacturers are using aluminum in order to abide by the stringent regulations from the government bodies such as the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regarding fuel efficiency and CO2 emission. The demand for aluminum will further grow due to increasing technological developments in casting automation.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global aluminum casting market is fragmented with the presence of many regional and international vendors. Most of the regional players are offering products that are cost effective and have limited functional capabilities.

Kshama Upadhyay, an industry expert at Technavio for research on metals and minerals, says, "The threat of new players entering the market is low, as they are unable to compete with established international players in terms of quality, finish, price, and services. It is estimated that established players and key vendors like Alcoa, Consolidated Metco, Dynacast, Gibbs Die Casting, and Ryobi are likely to expand their geographical presence by mergers and acquisitions of local players in the coming years."

Top five aluminum casting market vendors

Alcoa

Alcoaserves industries such as aerospace, commercial transportation, oil and gas, and aerospace. It manufactures fasteners, alloys, rings, forgings, industrial gas turbines, airfoils, multi material airframe technologies, titanium aero ingots, subassemblies, and materials such as titanium aluminides. It offers aluminum sheets and plates to the commercial, aerospace, automotive, brazing, transportation, industrial, and other related markets.

Consolidated Metco

Consolidated Metco offers plastic components, aluminum castings, and lightweight aluminum engineered components such as brake drums, hubs, and rotor assemblies for the rail, heavy-duty, automotive, construction and building, and general industries. It manufactures aluminum castings through die casting and permanent mold casting processes. It offers high-quality high-strength aluminum castings for heavy-duty trucks and transportation applications.

Dynacast

Dynacast manufactures and distributes precision engineered metal components. It serves industries such as automobiles, construction, electrical and electronics, consumer products, home appliances, and medical. It also offers products like wing nuts, cap nuts, electrical components, concrete anchors, panel nuts, wood inserts, and thumb nuts. It assists buyers with designing, manufacturing, and testing of die-cast tools.

Gibbs Die Casting

Gibbs Die Casting is an aluminum die casting manufacturer. It is operating as a subsidiary of Koch Enterprises. This company offers products like high-volume complex aluminum die castings, which are used in high-end technically complex automotive components. Gibbs Die Casting operates through four product segments, which include die casting, tool and die, machining, and engineering. The die casting segment provides castings for engine and transmission components, steering wheel, armatures, and air conditioning compressors.

Ryobi

Ryobi manufactures power tools and lawn garden equipment. It operates through four business segments, which include die castings, power tools and builders' hardware, printing equipment, and others. Ryobi offers high-pressure aluminum castings. The company serves automotive manufacturers such as Ford, GM, Honda, Nissan, and Toyota.

