

01 August 2017



Issue of Equity



Ecovista PLC ('Ecovista' or the 'Company')



Issue of Equity



The Directors of Ecovista are pleased to announce that the Company has raised £350,000 (before expenses) by way of a subscription for 1,000,000,000 new ordinary shares of 0.001 pence at a subscription price of 0.035 pence (the 'Subscription Price') per new ordinary share. There are two subscribers of these shares, Hubwise Securities have subscribed to 571,428,571 new ordinary shares and the Elite CAM Balanced Discretionary Portfolio Fund have subscribed to 428,571,429 new ordinary shares.



This gives Hubwise a holding of 12.45% and Elite a holding of 9.34% in the issued shares of the Company.



The new funds raised will be used to support the implementation of the Company's investment strategy which is focused on the UK property real estate sector.



The new ordinary shares will be admitted to trading on NEX Exchange Growth Market on 01 August 2017.



Following the subscription, the issued share capital of the Company will increase to 4,590,315,700 ordinary shares of 0.001 pence each. The new ordinary shares shall rank pari passu with the Company's existing ordinary shares.



The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Ecovista Plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.



The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for this announcement.



Louise Stokely Chief Executive ECOVISTA Plc Tel: +44 (0) 1279 654151



NEX EXCHANGE CORPORATE ADVISER:



Alexander David Securities Limited



David Scott -Corporate Finance



James Dewhurst - Institutional Sales



Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820



http://www.ad-securities.com



49 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4SA



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Ecovista Plc via GlobeNewswire



B0W5NJR45



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX