Antibody Discovery: Services & Platforms (2017-2027) - Drug Discovery Process of Top Selling Antibodies

DUBLIN, August 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Antibody Discovery: Services and Platforms, 2017-2027" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The rising demand of personalized medicines to provide targeted treatment options has encouraged pharmaceutical companies to shift their focus from small molecules to discovery and development of biologics, particularly antibody based therapeutics. Antibodies, because of several advantages such as high specificity and targeted approach, are increasingly becoming crucial for the treatment of a number of diseases. In fact, since 2015, more than 20 antibodies have been approved by the USFDA. The growing popularity of antibody based therapeutics is also reflected from the dominance of these biologics in the portfolios of major biopharmaceutical companies.
At present, the focus of majority of biopharmaceutical companies is on discovering therapeutic antibodies against novel targets. However, discovery of antibodies is a long, arduous and costly process; as a result, there is a growing preference to outsource such operations. Drug developers are partnering with contract research organizations (CROs) that provide antibody discovery services using novel and advanced technologies.
Outsourcing enables biopharmaceutical companies/academic institutes accelerate their drug discovery process by leveraging the technical capabilities and expertise of CROs. Additionally, a number of drug developers and academic institutes have obtained rights to access novel antibody discovery platforms from technology providers. As the demand of novel therapeutic antibodies for various disease areas is expected to rise steadily, we are optimistic about the future of the contract research firms that are driving innovation in the drug discovery process.
Companies Mentioned
- ABBA Therapeutics
- AbGenics Life Sciences
- AbBioSci
- AB Biosciences
- Abbott Laboratories
- AbbVie
- AbCellera
- AbCheck
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Kite Pharma
- Kodiak Sciences
- Knoll
- Kymab
- Kyowa Hakko Kirin
- LakePharma
- LAMPIRE Biological Laboratories
- Legend Capital
- Leland Stanford Junior University
- Leiden University Medical Center
- (300+ More)
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Executive Summary
3. Introduction to Antibodies
4. Antibody Discovery Process & Methods
5. Competitive Landscape
6. Antibody Discovery Services Providers
7. Antibody Discovery Platform Providers
8. Opportunity Analysis
9. Partnerships and Collaborations
10. Case in Point: Drug Discovery Process of Top Selling Antibodies
11. Survey Analysis
12. Conclusion
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/t5q2ls/antibody
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716