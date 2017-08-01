

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - An appeals court panel has asked FAA to reconsider its stance on not interfering with growing problem of congesting leg space in flights. The court asked them to regulate the size of airline seats as a safety issue.



The Flyers Rights passenger group had filed a lawsuit against the Federal Aviation Administration after the agency rejected its request to write rules governing seat size and the distance between rows of seats.



The judges called it 'the Case of the Incredible Shrinking Airline Seat.'



FAA considers the spacing between seat rows when testing to make sure that airliners can be evacuated safely. However, the court said that the FAA continues to rely on outdated or irrelevant tests and studies before deciding that seat spacing.



'We applaud the court's decision, and the path to larger seats has suddenly become a bit wider,' said Kendall Creighton, a spokeswoman for Flyers Rights.



Earlier this year, American Airlines was reportedly planning to upgrade its fleet of Boeing 737 Max jets with leg space for economy seats.



