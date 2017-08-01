Cloud Computing in Industrial IoT (2017-2022): Leveraging the Use of Software Defined Networks & Integration of Additional Technologies Such as Artificial Intelligence Play an Important Role

DUBLIN, August 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Cloud Computing in Industrial IoT: Market for Cloud support of IIoT by Software, Platforms, Infrastructure (SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS) and Outlook for Centralized Cloud and Fog Computing for IIoT Devices and Objects/Things 2017 - 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Cloud Computing is moving beyond the consumer and enterprise markets into support for manufacturing and industrial automation of other industry verticals. The Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) represents a substantial opportunity for both the centralized cloud as a service model for software, platforms, and infrastructure as well as distributed computing often referred to as Fog Computing wherein IIoT edge computing will avail industry of real-time processing and analytics.
This research evaluates the technologies, players, and solutions relied upon for Cloud Computing in IIoT. The report analyzes the impact of SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS upon IIoT as well as Cloud Computing software, platforms, and infrastructure in support of edge computing. The report also assesses market opportunities for Cloud Computing support of IIoT Devices and the Objects/Things that will be monitored, actuated, and controlled through IoT enabled processes. The report includes detailed forecasts for the global and regional outlook as well as by industry vertical, devices, and objects/things from 2017 to 2022.
Target Audience:
- Robotics companies
- Cloud SPI companies
- Manufacturing companies
- Systems integration companies
- Industrial automation companies
- IIoT and industrial service providers
- Cloud infrastructure and services companies
Companies Mentioned
- Amazon Web Services
- Amplía Soluciones SL
- AT&T Inc.
- Aware360 Ltd.
- C3IoT
- Carriots
- CISCO Systems Inc.
- Cumulocity GmBH
- Echelon Corporation
- Enterox Systems
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- General Electric
- Honeywell International
- IBM Corporation
- Intel Corporation
- Losant IoT Inc.
- Meshify
- Microsoft Corporation
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
1 Overview
2 IIoT Cloud Computing Ecosystem
3 Industrial IoT Cloud Computing Market
4 IIoT Cloud Connected Devices/Things Forecasts
5 Company Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tqk9lb/cloud_computing
