This month's cover story takes a look at the massive controversy surrounding minimum wage increases and specifically the large wage spikes coming for both Alberta and Ontario. We hear from the two premiers who are approving the increases and also get the opinion of well-known BMO Chief Economist Doug Porter about what may be ahead.

In addition to the cover feature, Hendrik Brakel, Senior Director, Economic, Financial & Tax Policy at The Canadian Chamber of Commerce, also contributes an article on the explosive debate regarding minimum wage.

Mergers and acquisitions expert Mark Borkowski offers up his advice on suggestions for successful acquisitions and columnist Kevin Huhn provides his opinion on what it takes to shape the future of your business.

Dr. Jeffrey Overall, an assistant professor at Nipissing University, contributes a thought-provoking article on high-speed rail - shrinking the rural/urban divide. Mark Burden asks a question you don't often here: 'Are you getting too much from your CRM'? You'll want to read his article to see just what he means.

In our Business in Action Section we have a number of comprehensive corporate profiles including: Lignum Interiors, O.N.Site Construction, AuRico Metals, Anaconda Mining, Shoeless Joe's Sports Grill, Arrow Transportation Systems, Real Property Management and Lecours Motor Sales. There is all of that and much more in this edition.

