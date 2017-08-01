Technavio analysts forecast the global automotive catalytic converter marketto grow at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170801005910/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global automotive catalytic converter market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global automotive catalytic converter marketfor 2017-2021. The market is segmented based on application (passenger cars, LCVs, and MHCVs) and geography (APAC, the Americas, and EMEA).

The market growth will mainly depend on the sales of passenger and commercial vehicles (including LCVs and MHCVs). All internal combustion vehicles must have a catalytic converter for treating harmful gases that are a result of combustion. The global automotive catalytic converter market is a derived market as the growth or decline of the market depends on the number of passengers and commercial vehicles sold. The market is challenged by the increasing ownership of electric vehicles.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio automotive research analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global automotive catalytic converter market:

Rising penetration of downsized commercial vehicle engines

Increasing motorization in emerging countries

Preference for roadways for freight transportation

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Rising penetration of downsized commercial vehicle engines

The imposition of stringent emissions regulations and increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles are driving commercial vehicle manufacturers to downsize heavy engines of commercial vehicles with advanced turbochargers to increase engine output considerably. OEMs are making engines that partly deactivate the cylinders to reduce fuel consumption during operations. These factors will lead to the development of better and more advanced catalytic converters capable of regulating the vehicle's emission levels.

Praveen Kumar, a lead automotive components research analyst at Technavio, says, "Downsized engines generate a large amount of heat during operation as their reduced overall size makes it difficult to dissipate the heat generated during normal operation. Commercial vehicles with downsized engines are equipped with advanced after-treatment systems that include better and more expensive catalytic converters, systems that increase the rates of exhaust gas recirculation, and denser particulate filters."

Increasing motorization in emerging countries

Passenger cars account for a larger share of the automotive catalytic converter market. An increase in the sales of passenger cars would lead to an increased demand for automotive catalytic converter units. Emerging countries, namely China and India, have a lesser penetration of automotive as compared with the developed economies of the US and Europe. Therefore, car OEMs are concentrating on effectively penetrating the passenger car markets in emerging countries.

"The growth of the passenger car market of China and India is driving the market for automotive catalytic converter in these countries. Suppliers of the automotive catalytic converter are focusing their production on meeting the rising requirement of automotive catalytic converter mainly for Chinese and Indian automotive markets," adds Praveen.

Preference for roadways for freight transportation

Increased global urbanization rates lead to a trend of increased consumption in an economy. About 55% of the global population resided in urban and semi-urban areas in 2016. Most of the growth of global urbanization occurs in developing countries, namely India, China, and Brazil. Adequate transportation services are required to meet the rising demands of the population in these areas.

The increased demand for transporting freight through roads are leading freight operators to increase their fleet of commercial vehicles. The suppliers of the automotive catalytic converter will be focusing on meeting the rising demand for catalytic converter units for commercial vehicles by 2021.

Top vendors:

Continental Emitec

Faurecia

Magneti Marelli

Tenneco

Browse Related Reports:

Global Automotive Lubricants Market 2017-2021

Global Bus Seating System Market 2017-2021

Global Automotive Coolant Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170801005910/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com