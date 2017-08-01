

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar continued to plunge versus major rivals, dropping to its lowest in fifteen months amid lingering concerns about the U.S. economy and political uncertainties.



Coming off its fifth consecutive monthly decline, the dollar extended its 15-month lows today.



The dollar dropped to 85 cents versus the euro, 76 cents versus the sterling, and Y110.29 yen.



That's after data showed U.S. inflation remains too tame for the Federal Reserve to consider raising interest rates in the next few months.



On an annualized basis through June, the core PCE price index increased 1.5 percent after advancing by the same margin in May. This is a key metric used by the Federal Reserve in determining whether inflation has reached healthy levels.



The Fed targets 2 percent annual core inflation.



The Commerce Department said consumer spending edged up only 0.1 percent in June after an upwardly revised 0.2 percent gain in May, in line with analyst estimates.



Personal income was flat, well shy of estimates for 0.3 percent growth.



Savings slipped to $546.4 billion in June from $564.7 billion in May.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX