MCLEAN, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/01/17 -- New to PROCESS EXPO this year, the Feeding the Hopper program is an educational concept taking place in the Refresh & Recharge lounge in booth #3816. Attendees will have a chance to participate in short informational sessions that provide an interactive discussion on critical topics in the food and beverage industry. The American Association of Meat Processors (AAMP) will be offering three sessions in this program during PROCESS EXPO which will take place at the McCormick Place Convention Center, in Chicago, IL September 19 - 22.

The following AAMP sessions will be held in Feeding the Hopper at Booth 3816:

Controlling Allergens in Your Plant - With the number one reason for recalls being misbranding and undeclared allergens it is important to look at ways to control them in a production facility. The speakers will take a practical look at working with and controlling allergens in a plant from the time they arrive until the finished product is packed and shipped. This session will be held on Tuesday, September 19 at 1:50 pm.

Navigating the Labeling Mind Field - A comprehensive look at labeling, including nutritional labeling for small processors. What is required and where can a processor find help? What is the best way to submit labels? This session will be held on Wednesday, September 20 at 12:30 pm.

Labor Laws and How They Affect the Small Processor - The speakers will take a look at current and upcoming labor laws, and talk about how to address them in the most cost effective way in your business. How do you stay compliant without breaking the bank? This session will be held on Thursday, September 21 at 12:30 pm.

"We are excited to be offering the Feeding the Hopper program to give our attendees a new and interactive way to learn and gain knowledge from leading industry subject matter experts," said Tom Kittle, Chairman of FPSA and President of Handtmann, Inc and Handtmann Canada Ltd. "We thank all of the speakers who are presenting and the American Association of Meat Processors who are strong supporters of PROCESS EXPO." The American Association of Meat Processors (AAMP) is North America's largest meat trade organization. Founded in 1939, the mission of AAMP is to provide quality service, knowledge through education, regulatory representation, and networking opportunities for members.

In addition to the three AAMP sessions, attendees can visit http://www.myprocessexpo.com/about-the-show/schedule/feeding-the-hopper for the full schedule which will include 20 minute sessions. Topics include: Invisible Factor Affecting Your Food Processing Operations & How to Tame It; Female Professionals in the Food and Beverage Industry; How the Latest Municipal Water Rules Impact Food Processors; Using Wireless Sensors to Ease QA time, Increase Safety and Save Energy; Principles in Hygienic Design of Industrial Food-Cutting and Handling Equipment; and many others.

For more information on attending the show or to register please visit www.myprocessexpo.com. For more information regarding exhibiting at PROCESS EXPO 2017 contact Grace Cular Yee, FPSA Vice President, Sales at gyee@fpsa.org or (703) 663-1220.

The Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) is a global trade association serving suppliers in the food and beverage industries. The Association's programs and services support member's success by providing assistance in marketing their products and services, overall improvement in key business practices and many opportunities to network among industry colleagues. Programs and services to achieve these objectives include PROCESS EXPO (industry leading trade show), electronic media marketing, education, market intelligence, research, and advocation of critical industry issues such as food safety, sanitary design of equipment, and global trade.

FPSA members are organized in vertical industry councils which focus on specific needs and concerns that are unique to each industry sector. FPSA councils currently represent the Bakery, Beverage, Dairy, Prepared Foods and Meat sectors.

For press registration, click here and use the code PRESS.

For further information, Contact:

Amy Riemer

Media Relations Contact

978-475-4441 (office)

978-502-4895 (cell)

amy@riemercommunications.com



