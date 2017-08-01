Fiberglass Fabric Market by Fiber Type, Fabric Type, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

DUBLIN, August 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Fiberglass Fabric Market by Fiber Type (E-glass), Fabric Type (Woven, and Non-Woven), Application (Wind Energy, Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Construction, Marine, Aerospace & Defense), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global fiberglass fabric market, in terms of value, is projected to reach USD 13.48 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.62% between 2017 and 2022. The increasing demand for fiberglass fabrics in applications demanding high performance properties and various business strategies such as agreements, expansions & investments, acquisitions, and new product developments undertaken by the key players in this market are the major factors contributing to the growth of the global fiberglass fabric market.



The segmentation considered for the global fiberglass fabric market is by fiber type, fabric type, application, and region. Fiber type is further segmented into E-glass and others. E-glass fabric is the fastest-growing segment, as it has the highest demand from various end-use applications due to its superior properties and cost efficiency. The various end-use applications such as wind energy, transportation, construction, and electrical & electronics, among others demand high consumption of E-glass as this fiber offers high strength, is lightweight, corrosion resistant, has better insulation properties, and also is lower in cost compared to other fibers.



The major applications of fiberglass fabric are wind energy, transportation, electrical & electronics, marine, construction, aerospace & defense, and others. Wind energy is projected to be the fastest-growing application in the global fiberglass fabric market between 2017 and 2022. This is attributed to the high demand for fiberglass fabrics in the manufacture of several structural parts of wind turbines. The fiberglass fabric used in wind turbine structural parts, offers high strength and lightweight properties along with high corrosion resistance. Also, the wind energy market is estimated to grow in the future due to the rising demand for clean energy across the globe. This is expected to positively impact the demand for fiberglass fabric in the wind energy application.



The Asia Pacific was the largest fiberglass fabric market in terms of value in 2016. This growth is attributed to the high demand for fiberglass fabric in wind energy and electrical & electronics applications. The wind energy and electrical & electronics market is growing at a high rate in the Asia Pacific region. The major countries namely China, Japan, and India are focusing on energy generation through renewable sources and thus, demand for fiberglass fabrics for the manufacture of several structural parts of the wind turbine is expected to rise in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period. Also, the Asia Pacific is a hub for the electrical & electronics industry with China being the leader in this region. The demand for fiberglass fabrics for the manufacture of PCBs is another driver in the growth of the fiberglass fabric market in the Asia Pacific region.

Companies Mentioned



Amatex Corporation

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Atlanta Fiberglass

Auburn Manufacturing, Inc.

BGF Industries, Inc.

Central Glass Co., Ltd.

Chomarat Textile Industries

Devolt AMT

Fothergill Group

Fulltech Fiber Glass Corp.

Gurit

Hexcel Corporation

Illstreet Composites

JPS Composite Materials

Jushi Group Co., Ltd.

Nitto Boseki Co., Ltd.

Owens Corning

Parabeam BV

Porcher Industries

Rockwest Composites

Saertex GmbH & Co.Kg.

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics

Tah Tong Textile Co. Ltd.

Taiwan Electric Insulator Co. Ltd

Valutex Reinforcements Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Fiberglass Fabric Market, By Fiber Type



7 Fiberglass Fabric Market, By Fabric Type



8 Fiberglass Fabric Market, By Application



9 Regional Analysis



10 Competitive Landscape



11 Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/n9xt28/fiberglass_fabric

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716