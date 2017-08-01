CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/01/17 -- Shaw Communications Inc. is teaming up with 20 Calgary area golf courses to make a difference in the lives of kids across Southern Alberta by launching the first-ever Shaw Charity Classic Make Your Mark Day.

On Sunday, August 6, golfers in Calgary can play at one of the participating courses and attempt to make a birdie at the designated Make Your Mark Par-3 hole. For every birdie, Shaw will donate $100 to support children and youth charities across Alberta through the Shaw Charity Classic, up to $100,000. Every Make Your Mark Day participant will also be entered to win an exclusive, inside-the-ropes experience at the 2017 Shaw Charity Classic.

"As we celebrate the fifth anniversary of the Shaw Charity Classic, Make Your Mark Day gives local golfers an exciting opportunity to be part of the incredible legacy of giving the tournament has created over the past four years," said Chethan Lakshman, Vice President, External Affairs, Shaw Communications. "By playing golf with family and friends, visitors and residents of Calgary can help make a difference in the lives of thousands of kids and youth across Alberta."

Participating courses include: Apple Creek Golf Course Priddis Greens Golf & Country Club Blue Devil Golf Club Redwood Meadows Golf & Country Club Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club River Spirit Golf Club Collicutt Siding Golf Club Silver Springs Golf & Country Club Copper Point Golf Club Silvertip Resort Cottonwood Golf & Country Club Sirocco Golf Club Fox Hollow Golf Course Springbank Links Golf Club The Glencoe Golf & Country Club Valley Ridge Golf Club Golf Canada Calgary Centre The Winston Golf Club Heritage Pointe Golf Club McKenzie Meadows Golf Club

"There are all kinds of ways for Calgarians to make their mark on our youth through the Shaw Charity Classic - be it sponsorship, playing in the Pro-Am, spectating at the event, or in this case, by simply making a birdie while playing a Sunday round of golf with your friends," said Sean Van Kesteren, Executive Director, Shaw Charity Classic. "Regardless of the role you play, all of these efforts in support of our golf tournament give children battling a wide range of personal challenges the opportunity to dream, and enjoy life's precious moments."

Since 2013, the Shaw Charity Classic has raised over $13.8 million dollars to support over 150 children and youth charities in Alberta - raising a record-breaking $5.2 million in 2016 alone.

For more information on Make Your Mark Day, visit shawcharityclassic.com/makeyourmarkday/.

About Shaw

Shaw Communications Inc. is an enhanced connectivity provider. Our Consumer division serves consumers with broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video and digital phone. Our Wireless division provides wireless voice and data services through an expanding and improving mobile wireless network infrastructure. The Business Network Services division provides business customers with Internet, data, WiFi, telephony and video. The Business Infrastructure Services division, through ViaWest, provides hybrid IT solutions including colocation, cloud computing and security and compliance for North American enterprises.

Shaw is traded on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges and is included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index (TSX: SJR.B)(TSX: SJR.PR.A)(TSX: SJR.PR.B)(NYSE: SJR)(TSX VENTURE: SJR.A). For more information, please visit www.shaw.ca.

About the Shaw Charity Classic

The Shaw Charity Classic will host some of the greatest names in the game of golf in Calgary at the Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club, August 30 - September 3, 2017. The field, which will consist of 78 stars on the PGA TOUR Champions, will compete for US $2.35 million in a three-round, 54-hole stroke-play tournament. The winner will receive US $352,500. The annual PGA TOUR Champions stop in Canada will showcase Calgary to the world through its broadcast on the Golf Channel. Led by a philanthropic Patron Group including Tournament Chairman - Clay Riddell, Allan Markin, Keith MacPhail, Jim Riddell, Guy Turcotte, Gary Peddle, Mike Culbert and PGA Tour Professional - Stephen Ames, along with title sponsor, Shaw Communications Inc, the Shaw Charity Classic won the prestigious President's Award as the top event on the PGA TOUR Champions in 2015 and 2014. The Tournament has raised more than $13.8 million in its first four years, with a PGA TOUR Champions record setting donation of $5,217,713 raised in 2016 that was distributed amongst 124 youth-based charities in Alberta. For more information on the event, please visit www.shawcharityclassic.com. Follow the Shaw Charity Classic at facebook.com/shawcharityclassic and on Twitter @shawclassic. The Shaw Charity Classic is managed by Bruno Event Team and Shaw Communications Inc.

