FanDom Sports Media Corp.: FanDom Sports Releases Exclusive Event Video; Grants Stock Options

SANTA MONICA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2017 / FanDom Sports Media Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTCQB: FDMSF) (FRA: TQ42) ("FanDom Sports" or the "Company") is pleased to release video footage from the soft-launch party, held in conjunction with their participation at the VaynerSports Annual Celebrity ESPYS Kickoff Party on July 11th, 2017.

The source location for this content can be found at the Fandom Sports Media website:

http://www.fandomsportsmedia.com/media

Additionally, the Company announces the issuance of 1,500,000 stock options to specified Management and Advisory Board members. These options have an expiry date of July 31, 2022, with an exercise price of CAD $0.17, as per the closing price of the Company on Monday July 31, 2017.

About FanDom Sports Media Corp.

"FanDom Sports App - fight with your thumbs, not your fists!"

The FanDom Sports App is a comprehensive mobile sports experience, giving the sports fan a front row seat to the hottest debates in sports. All day, every day. The one thing that sports fans love more than watching their favorite sport is arguing about the game and the athletes.

FanDom Sports Media Corp. is an aggregator, curator, and producer of unique fan-focused content offered on a category-specific, social network and delivered through the FanDom Sports Media mobile app. We tap into the passion of fans by providing an engaging social platform for the world's most enthusiastic sports fans to share, compare, moan, whine, gloat, and trash talk about the sports, teams, players, fans, and owners they love, hate, and love to hate. Our unique approach blends curated content with user-generated content while providing access to athletes and celebrities both online and at local sponsored events.

