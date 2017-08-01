Global Packaging Testing Market to Reach $14.6 Billion by 2022: Increasing Retail Industry with Increasing Demand for Packed Products

DUBLIN, August 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global market for packaging testing has grown exponentially in the last few years. The market size is projected to reach USD 14.64 Billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of around 12.0% from 2017.

Emerging countries such as India, China, Japan, Brazil, and Argentina are the potential primary markets of the industry. Factors such as rising awareness and demand for sustainable packaging, increasing retail industry with increasing demand for packed products, stringent regulatory environment, and the emergence of new technologies are the major driving factors for this market. Moreover, the requirement for longer shelf-life of products helps to drive the growth of the packaging testing industry.



The global market, based on type, is segmented into physical, chemical, and microbiological. The physical segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2016 since the determination of physical properties of a product is an essential application for packaging testing. This is followed by chemical testing of packaging which is conducted for the determination of chemical properties such as corrosion level and overall composition of the material, monitoring product quality, toxic detection, contaminants detection, and to meet other regulatory standards.



The packaging testing market, based on material type, is segmented into glass, plastic, paper & paperboard, metal, and others which include wood, polystyrene, bioplastic, cloth, and other flexible packaging. The plastic segment accounted for the largest share of this market in 2016. The paper & paperboard segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. The market for paper packaging testing is growing with an increase in the use of paper & paperboard due to their easy and abundant availability, lower cost, and environment-friendly nature.



The global market, based on technology, is segmented into physical tests, spectroscopy & photometric-based, chromatography-based, and others which include chemical test, molecular, and isotope methods. The physical tests segment dominated the market in 2016. The spectroscopy & photometric-based segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. Physical tests not only assure reliability, quality, and performance of packaging products but also help improve the efficiency of product performance, thereby resulting in cost savings.



The global market, based on end-use industry, is segmented into food & beverage, agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and others which include various industries such as textile, automobile, transportation, environmental, and other consumer goods. The pharmaceutical segment dominated the market in 2016. The food & beverage segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR due to an increase in food safety awareness among consumers and growth in the number of packaging and labeling mandates in various regions.

