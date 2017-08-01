Columbia, Missouri--(Newsfile Corp. - August 1, 2017) - Discovery Hotels and InterMountain Management are proud to announce the opening of the TownePlace Suites by Marriott Columbia, MO. This 96-suite hotel is located at 4400 Nocona Parkway and is the first phase of the new development in the Discovery Park District. The extended-stay property sits just steps away from Phillips Lake Park, and is just minutes from downtown Columbia, the University of Missouri and the Columbia Regional Airport.



General Manager Wesley Halsey, Director of Sales Stephanie Hall and Operations Manager Serena Bevans, bring a wealth of hospitality and Marriott knowledge to the team. They are passionate about making their new hotel a tremendous addition to the community. Halsey says, "We have put together a great team that is excited to provide outstanding customer service and welcome guests to the area. All associates are experts in the local attractions, restaurants and services that Columbia has to offer. We look forward to serving you soon."



ABOUT INTERMOUNTAIN MANAGEMENT



As one of North America's largest hotel management and development companies, InterMountain Management specializes in the select-service and extended-stay hotel segments. For over 35 years, InterMountain Management's dedication to success is proven in the results as a hotel owner, management company and hotel developer. They currently own and/or manage approximately 75 premium branded hotels nationwide, with an additional 20 in their pipeline. For more information, or to view hotel locations across the U.S., visit their website at www.intermountainhotels.com.



ABOUT TOWNEPLACE SUITES



TownePlace Suites by Marriott is an all-suite, extended-stay hotel brand in the moderate price range. Ranked highest in the Extended Stay category in the J.D. Power 2013 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index Study, TownePlace Suites has also been #1 for mid-price extended stays in Business Travel News' Hotel Chain Survey in 2011, 2012 and 2013. Ideal for travelers who need accommodations for longer stays, TownePlace Suites offers studio and one-bedroom suites with fully equipped kitchens and separate living/working and sleeping areas. Launched in 1997, the brand currently has more than 200 locations in the United States and Canada. TownePlace Suites participates in the award-winning Marriott Rewards® frequent travel program that allows members to earn hotel points or airline miles for every dollar spent during each stay. For more information or reservations, call the TownePlace Suites at 573-817-0012, or visit www.marriott.com/couts.



