Woodstock, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 1, 2017) - Tropic International Inc. (OTCBB: TRPO) (OTCQB: TRPO), a Nevada corporation in the business of developing and commercializing innovative technologies, is pleased to announce that RBC Medical Innovations, Tropic's design and production partner for its Notox technology, has completed the first part of its mandate earlier than anticipated and under budget. This consists of the design for the generator console, which is one of the two main radio frequency treatment system (RFTS) components that RBC is developing on Tropic's behalf.

As disclosed in an earlier press release, on February 20, 2017, Tropic entered into a RFTS proposal with RBC regarding the Notox technology. Under the proposal, RBC is responsible for completing the design and production of the two main RTFS components, a generator console and a disposable probe, to which Tropic obtained the intellectual property rights in 2016 as a result of its acquisition of Notox Bioscience Inc. That patented intellectual property was originally developed by Dr. Frank Papay, MD, owned by The Cleveland Clinic Foundation, and relates to the treatment of a neuromuscular defect.

As designed, the Notox generator console has the capacity, features and look of a modern, contemporary unit, which both Tropic and RBC expect will convey an impression of quality and durability to consumers and practitioners. The company believes that these elements will be crucial for Notox to successfully enter the large global aesthetic arena and turn the RTFS into the world's first credible and healthier non-toxic alternative to Botox.

Following the completion of the RFTS production model, including the various steps still required under the proposal, Tropic anticipates being able to commence sales and marketing activities in the EU as well as advance the process of receiving regulatory approval for the RFTS in the United States and rest of the world.

"By accepting RBC's latest design for the proposed generator console, I am excited to report that Tropic's development continues and that we've reached yet another significant milestone," commented Zoran Konevic, the company's Chief Executive Officer. "Our next task is to develop a disposable probe and we look forward to it."

About Tropic International Inc.

Tropic International Inc. (OTCBB: TRPO) (OTCQB: TRPO) is in the business of developing and commercializing innovative technologies primarily through its wholly-owned Nevada subsidiary Notox Bioscience Inc. The company's goals are to market a credible, non-toxic alternative to Botox and subsequently develop other features of its Notox technology such as drug-free-pain management, body countering, skin tightening and anti-perspiration.

