

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures continued to rise Tuesday, touching new 7-week highs due to a weaker dollar and dovish signs for interest rates.



Dec. gold was up $6 at $1279 an ounce, the highest since mid-June.



Gold rose 2.5% in July as the Federal Reserve is seen keeping interest rates on hold through December.



The dollar has plunged to a 15-month low, boosting most commodity prices.



In economic news, U.S. core PCE price index increased 1.5 percent after advancing by the same margin in May. This is short of the Federal Reserve's 2 percent target for annual core inflation.



The Commerce Department said consumer spending edged up only 0.1 percent in June after an upwardly revised 0.2 percent gain in May, in line with analyst estimates.



Personal income was flat, well shy of estimates for 0.3 percent growth.



Savings slipped to $546.4 billion in June from $564.7 billion in May.



