Technavio analysts forecast the global diesel generator market for industrial applicationsto grow at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global diesel generator market for industrial applicationsfor 2017-2021. The market is segmented based on the product (stationary diesel generator and portable diesel generator) and geography (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

Rapid industrialization in developing nations such as Brazil, India, and China is expected to boost the demand for diesel generators, which are used in manufacturing industries. Diesel backup generators can prove to be a lifeline in times of crisis. Power failures even for a few minutes can pose hazards to public health and safety as critical services come to an operational halt. Blackouts also pose risks to business operations, which may result in downtime and loss of revenue due to failure to carry out regular operations. In times of power outages due to grid failure, diesel backup generators aid in providing electricity to both residential and industrial end-users.

Technavio heavy industry research analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global diesel generator market for industrial applications:

Demand from oil and gas industry

Growing need for diesel generators in data centers

Increasing instances of power grid failure

Power generators are important tools in the oil and gas industry and protect during emergencies against power loss, as they are the key power sources in the oil and gas industry, particularly in drilling and digging activities. Both drilling and digging activities are at the crux of these industries, and the use of power generators in these processes increases the efficiency of such activities and eliminates power losses.

Gaurav Mohindru, a lead engineering tools research analyst at Technavio, says, "The demand for oil and gas is increasing, especially that of gasoline irrespective of crude oil prices. The global diesel generator market for the oil and gas industry will grow according to the increase in production. Oil production and consumption have increased despite the low oil prices and the downturn in the global oil and gas industry."

Growing need for diesel generators in data centers

Data centers are the backbone of all forms of network operations. These data centers maintain a centralized hub of information belonging to individual businesses and firms. The primary objective of a data center is to provide reliable data continuously, which means that data centers must have a reliable backup solution to save their operations during a major power failure or a system breakdown.

"Data centers play a significant role in supporting businesses and other activities. Presently, all organizations rely heavily on data centers to provide them with the consolidated IT infrastructure at their disposal; this helps these organizations to perform complex operations with precision and efficiency," adds Gaurav.

Increasing instances of power grid failure

The growing frequency of power grid failures has increased the adoption of diesel power generators worldwide. The modern world needs electricity to operate almost everything, ranging from transportation systems and computer databases to everyday equipment such as ovens, TVs, lights, fans, washing machines, and almost every electrical or electronic equipment, which are used on a day-to-day basis.

Rapid urbanization in developing countries due to the growth in population and industrial development have raised the overall power consumption. Therefore, there is high pressure exerted on the older components in the T&D networks, which, along with the lower capacity in the power grids, inevitably leads to overload. This leads to power grid failures, resulting in blackouts and power outages.

Top vendors:

Caterpillar

Cummins

Generac

Kohler

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

