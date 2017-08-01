SCOTTSDALE, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 08/01/17 -- NKK Switches, a world leading designer and manufacturer of electromechanical switches, has formed a new partnership for technical sales representation with Brandel-Stephens & Co. to represent NKK in the Southeastern region of the United States and The Caribbean.

Brandel-Stephens will provide technical sales representation and engineering support for NKK products and value-added services, concentrating in regions including: Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Puerto Rico & Dominican Republic.

"NKK's new partnership with Brandel-Stephens reflects our strong commitment to provide customers with the highest level of engineering and product support," stated Laurence Sweeney, vice president of sales and marketing, NKK Switches. "We are eager to grow our team and expand our presence in the Southeast."

"We are excited to build our relationship with NKK Switches," stated Ted Toomey, vice president, Brandel-Stephens & Co., "NKK is a highly advanced technology leader across several switch platforms. With leading edge products from NKK coupled with Brandel-Stephens' 51 years of experience and technical expertise, our customers, distributors, and NKK will benefit from this relationship. The BSCO team is excited about helping our customers design their next generation products with NKK's switch solutions."

Brandel-Stephens is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida and has local support across the Southeast.

About NKK Switches

NKK Switches (NKK) is the world's leading designer and manufacturer of innovative electromechanical switches. By designing, producing and selling the industry's most extensive selection of electromechanical switches, NKK sets the standard for quality, stability and reliability in switch solutions. NKK provides a full suite of customizable solutions that includes design, programming and value-added support by combining flexibility, expertise and a commitment to our partners' success. For more information, visit www.nkkswitches.com.

About Brandel-Stephens

Brandel-Stephens was established in 1966 as a Manufacturers Representative in the Southeastern United States representing electromechanical components and systems within varied markets including Defense, Aerospace, Transportation, Industrial, Medical and Telecom.

