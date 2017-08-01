Technavio analysts forecast the global diode mount marketto grow at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global diode mount marketfor 2017-2021. The market is segmented on pin type (up to 6 pin, 7-13 pin, 14 pin and above), application (industrial, communication, defense, and medical), and geography (APAC, EMEA, and North America).

Diode mounts have major applications in the industrial and communication sectors. These two sectors together accounted for around 64% of the global diode mount market revenue in 2016. Many countries, such as India and China, have announced the Smart City project. Such projects will create a high demand for diodes, which, in turn, will drive the diode mount market.

Technavio hardware and semiconductor research analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global diode mount market:

Increasing demand for diode mounts in industrial applications

Emergence of advanced electronic devices

Rise in number of fabs

Increasing demand for diode mounts in industrial applications

Many industries, including heavy engineering, aerospace, consumer electronics, and general manufacturing, regularly use laser diodes in various applications, such as materials processing. Materials processing applications include metal welding, laser brazing, metal hardening, cladding or repair welding, and metal cutting.

Jujhar Singh, a lead semiconductor equipment research analyst at Technavio, says, "Laser diodes are used in materials processing applications because of their versatility and modular design. They enable the simple field replacement of laser diode components in case of a failure. Laser diodes are also used to manufacture various components, including amplifiers, power thyristors, metal-oxide varistors, gas discharge tubes, and transformers in end-products, such as industrial computers, handheld devices, and wireless devices."

Emergence of advanced electronic devices

Consumer electronics are witnessing a massive transformation. Feature phones have been replaced by smartphones and PCs have been replaced by laptops. With rapid product innovations and the increasing demand for better electronic products, manufacturers are compelled to offer better products with improved functionalities.

"Advanced semiconductor devices, such as diodes, are essential because they form the core in electronic circuits. The demand for compact electronic devices in almost all sectors has compelled semiconductor IC manufacturers to decrease the size of ICs and increase their performance. This is leading to the emergence of advanced diodes, which is expected to have a positive impact on the diode mount market," adds Jujhar.

Rise in number of fabs

The smartphone and IoT device markets are expected to be the main markets for diode mounts during the forecast period. Diode mounts form an integral part of the electronic circuitry in these devices. In 2016, SK Hynix announced its plan to construct a semiconductor fab for memory devices in Cheongju, South Korea.

The increase in the number of fabs is expected to drive the market for diode mounts. With the increase in the development of new products and faster replacement cycles of portable electronic devices, such as smartphones and Bluetooth speakers, the demand for diode mounts is expected to rise.

Top vendors:

Edmund Optics

LASER COMPONENTS

Newport

